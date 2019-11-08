Preparation work for the 2020 State Highway 15 project will start Tuesday with the removal of 31 trees along Hutchinson’s Main Street.
According to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the trees will be removed from state and city right-of-ways along Highway 15 in Hutchinson. The removal is necessary to accommodate the sidewalk construction, utility replacement, and curb and gutter work that will take place during next year’s project.
A portion of Main Street will be closed and a short-term detour will remain in effect for up to 24 hours. Front access to and from some properties in the work zone will be unavailable for a period of time, but alley access will not be affected and is recommended. If necessary, the city may also close Fourth Avenue Southwest (between Franklin Street Southwest and Main Street South) and Fourth Avenue Southeast (between Main Street South and Hassan Street Southeast) overnight.
Traffic will be detoured from Second Avenue Southeast to Jefferson Street Southeast to Century Avenue Southeast.
The 2020 Main Street project includes the reconstruction of Highway 15 from Second Avenue South to Fifth Avenue South. It also includes pavement resurfacing on Highway 15 from Fifth Avenue South to just north of the roundabout at Airport Road, as well as the addition of a left-turn lane at Linden Avenue and updated pedestrian crossings along the project areas to meet Americans with Disabilities standards.