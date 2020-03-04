The votes have been cast in the Minnesota presidential primary, and with 38.6 percent of the votes former Vice President Joe Biden will take the lion’s share of delegates: 38. The other top performers were Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will receive 26 delegates with 29.9 percent of the votes, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who will receive 10 delegates with 15.4 percent of the votes.
Michael Bloomberg also received 8.3 percent of the votes and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ended her candidacy earlier this week, received 5.6 percent of the votes. Neither will receive delegates.
In McLeod County, DFL voters — there were 1,872 who turned out at the polls — followed similar trends but went a little further in their support of Biden. He received 46.1 percent of the votes while Sanders received 25.7 percent. Bloomberg was third with 12.6 percent, followed by Warren with 8.3 percent and Klobuchar with 5 percent.
On the GOP side, President Donald Trump, the only name on the state’s primary ballot, received all 39 of Minnesota's delegates. In McLeod County, 1,178 voters turned out and 1,160 cast their ballots for Trump, while 18 others wrote in a candidate.
Overall, voter turnout was about 14.4 percent across the county, with 3,050 total votes cast out of 21,142 registered voters.