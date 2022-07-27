While most local races in the Hutchinson area will not appear on the ballot for the Aug. 9 Primary Election, voters will have a few races to narrow down ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election.
Registered voters who might not be able to make it to the polls in two weeks can cast their ballots early with mail-in absentee voting. An application for a mail ballot can be submitted to the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer's Office at 520 Chandler Ave. N. Glencoe, Minnesota, 55336. Applications can be found at the office or online at tinyurl.com/mcleodearlyvoting.
However, all absentee ballots — which are sent once applications are approved — must arrive at the auditor-treasurer's office no later than 3 p.m. on the election day.
Another option is in-person early voting. Hutchinson residents can vote early at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
There are extended hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
All McLeod County precincts can vote early in person at the McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Avenue North, Glencoe. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
This year's primary ballot will feature races to select party candidates for state and federal offices. As the ballot is a partisan ballot, voters are only permitted to vote in the races of one political party.
Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party: Voters can select from the teams of Steve Patterson and Matt Huff, and Darrell Paulsen and Ed Engelmann for the gubernatorial candidates.
Legal Marijuana Now Pary: Travis "Bull" Johnson appears as the sole U.S. Representative District 7 candidate.
Voters can select from the teams of James McCaskel and David Sandbeck, and Chris Wright and L.C. Lawrence Converse as gubernatorial candidates.
Republican Party: Michelle Fischbach appears as the sole U.S. Representative District 7 candidate.
Voters can select from the teams of Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards, Bob "Again" Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow, and Scott Jensen and Matt Birk as gubernatorial candidates.
Voters can select Kim Crockett or Erik van Mechelen as the Secretary of State candidate.
Voters can select Doug Wardlow, Jim Schultz or Sharon Anderson as the Attorney General candidate.
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party: Voters can select Alycia R. Gruenhagen or Jill Abahsain as the U.S. Representative District 7 candidate.
The teams of Ole Savior and Julia M. Parker, and Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan are gubernatorial candidates.
Voters can select Steve Simon or Steve Carlson as the Secretary of State candidate.
Voters can select Keith Ellison or Bill Dahn as the Attorney General candidate.
Following the Primary Election, voters will have many more choices to make in the Nov. 8 General Election. These races each have only one or two registered candidates.
- Hutchinson Mayor
- Hutchinson City Council Seat 1
- Hutchinson City Council Seat 2
- State House District 16A
- State House District 17A
- State House District 17B
- State Senate District 16
- State Senate District 17
- McLeod County Board District 2
- McLeod County Board District 5
- McLeod County auditor-treasurer
- McLeod County sheriff
- McLeod County attorney
- McLeod Soil and Water District 1 supervisor
- McLeod Soil and Water District 2 supervisor
- Meeker County Board District 1
- Meeker County Board District 5
- Meeker County recorder
- Meeker County sheriff
- Meeker County attorney
- Meeker Soil and Water District 1 supervisor
- Meeker Soil and Water District 5 supervisor
- School boards
In districts where a primary is possible, school board candidates filed for office between May 17-31.
However, many districts do not hold primary races for school board, and instead award seats to the candidates who garner the most votes. Hutchinson Public Schools and Litchfield Public Schools are two such districts, meaning candidates can file from Aug. 2-16.