I voted
File photo

While most local races in the Hutchinson area will not appear on the ballot for the Aug. 9 Primary Election, voters will have a few races to narrow down ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election.

Registered voters who might not be able to make it to the polls in two weeks can cast their ballots early with mail-in absentee voting. An application for a mail ballot can be submitted to the McLeod County Auditor-Treasurer's Office at 520 Chandler Ave. N. Glencoe, Minnesota, 55336. Applications can be found at the office or online at tinyurl.com/mcleodearlyvoting.

