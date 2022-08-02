Minnesota's Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 9. Do you know where to vote?
Hutchinson recently established its 2022 polling locations, some of which have changed from years past. The new locations dictate:
- Hutchinson Precinct 1, which covers the portion of the city east of State Highway 15, will vote at Ridgewater College, 2 Century Avenue Southeast.
- Precinct 2, which covers everywhere north of the Crow River and west of State Highway 15, but also some portions of the city west of downtown and south of the Crow River, votes at Days Inn, 1000 Highway 7 West.
- Precinct 3, which covers southwest Hutchinson, west of State Highway 15 and south of the Crow River, save for a portion of the city near downtown, votes at the Recreation Center, 900 Harrington Street.
See the map published with this story for more details.
A complete list of local voting locations was provided by McLeod County. The remaining locations are:
- Brownton — Brownton Community Center, 310 - 2nd St. N., Brownton
- Glencoe — Glencoe City Center, 1107 - 11th St. E., Suite 112, Glencoe
- Lester Prairie — Lester Prairie City Hall, 37 Juniper Street, Lester Prairie
- Silver Lake — Silver Lake Auditorium, 320 Main St. W., Silver Lake
- Stewart — Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart
- Winsted — Winsted City Hall, 201 - 1st St. N., Winsted
- Acoma Township — Acoma Town Hall, 23486 - 230th St., Hutchinson
- Bergen Township — Lester Prairie Sportsmen's Club, 3548 - 180th St., Lester Prairie
- Collins Township — Stewart Community Center, 551 Prior St., Stewart
- Glencoe Township — Glencoe City Center, 1107 - 11th St. E., Suite 103, Glencoe
- Hale Township — Hale Town Hall, 9527 - 220th St., Silver Lake
- Hassan Valley — Township Hassan Valley Town Hall, 420 Ames St., Biscay
- Helen Township — Plato Fire Hall, 112 - 2nd Ave. N.E., Plato
- Hutchinson Township — Gopher Campfire Club, 24718 County Road 7, Hutchinson
- Lynn Township — Lynn Town Hall, 14995 County Road 7, Hutchinson
- Penn Township — Penn Town Hall, 15989 - 40th St., Brownton
- Rich Valley — Township Rich Valley Town Hall, 16543 Ideal Ave., Glencoe
- Sumter Township — Brownton Community Center, 310 - 2nd St. N., Brownton
- Winsted Township — Winsted Fire Hall, 431 - 6th St. S., Winsted
- Biscay — mail ballot
- Plato — mail ballot
- Round Grove Township — mail ballot
Another option is in-person early voting. Hutchinson residents can vote early at City Center, 111 Hassan St. S.E., during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
There are extended hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
All McLeod County precincts can vote early in person at the McLeod County Government Center, 520 Chandler Avenue North, Glencoe. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
PRIMARY RACES
This year's primary ballot will feature races to select party candidates for state and federal offices. As the ballot is a partisan ballot, voters are only permitted to vote in the races of one political party.
Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party: Voters can select from the teams of Steve Patterson and Matt Huff, and Darrell Paulsen and Ed Engelmann for the gubernatorial candidates.
Legal Marijuana Now Pary: Travis "Bull" Johnson appears as the sole U.S. Representative District 7 candidate.
Voters can select from the teams of James McCaskel and David Sandbeck, and Chris Wright and L.C. Lawrence Converse as gubernatorial candidates.
Republican Party: Michelle Fischbach appears as the sole U.S. Representative District 7 candidate.
Voters can select from the teams of Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards, Bob "Again" Carney Jr. and Captain Jack Sparrow, and Scott Jensen and Matt Birk as gubernatorial candidates.
Voters can select Kim Crockett or Erik van Mechelen as the Secretary of State candidate.
Voters can select Doug Wardlow, Jim Schultz or Sharon Anderson as the Attorney General candidate.
Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party: Voters can select Alycia R. Gruenhagen or Jill Abahsain as the U.S. Representative District 7 candidate.
The teams of Ole Savior and Julia M. Parker, and Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan are gubernatorial candidates.
Voters can select Steve Simon or Steve Carlson as the Secretary of State candidate.
Voters can select Keith Ellison or Bill Dahn as the Attorney General candidate.