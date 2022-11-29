’Tis the time of year when we can all play Santa Claus. If you love to read, one way to do this is to share this gift with young readers through the Friends of the Hutchinson Public Library’s Project Bookshelf.
This is an annual program coordinated by the United Community Action Partnership that collects new books to be distributed as holiday gifts to young readers. Drop boxes decorated to look like chimneys can be found at the public library and local elementary schools. Because the books are to be given as gifts, they should be new.
“Each year, Project Bookshelf generates a lot of interest and support from the community,” said head librarian Katy Hiltner in an earlier Leader interview.
The Friends of the Library began sponsoring this program in 1990 after it was initiated by Lt. Gov. Marlene Johnson to collect books along with toys as holiday gifts. This annual drive is connected to the McLeod County Christmas Project, which is coordinated by the United Community Action Partnership.
The project is now in its 32nd year.
“Thanks to the efforts of Project Bookshelf, we hope to continue the tradition of creating a lot of happy readers this holiday season,” Hiltner said.
Cash donations are accepted as well.
Giving a child a book can be the introduction to an exciting world of adventure, discovery, and companionship. Reading and education are powerful weapons in breaking the cycle of poverty, but for many families, buying books is out of the question; they can’t afford it.
Collection dates are through Dec. 2. The books will be distributed locally by United Community Action Partnership. Since these books will be Christmas gifts, they should be new books. Money donations to purchase books are also welcome and should dropped off or sent to: Friends of the Library, c/o Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E., Hutchinson, MN 55350.
For more information, call Katy Hiltner at the Hutchinson Public Library, 320-587-2368.