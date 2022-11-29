Project Bookshelf chimney box

Hutchinson Public Library and elementary school libraries in Hutchinson have chimney boxes like this for visitors to drop off new books that will be used as Christmas gifts for children.

 File photo

’Tis the time of year when we can all play Santa Claus. If you love to read, one way to do this is to share this gift with young readers through the Friends of the Hutchinson Public Library’s Project Bookshelf.

This is an annual program coordinated by the United Community Action Partnership that collects new books to be distributed as holiday gifts to young readers. Drop boxes decorated to look like chimneys can be found at the public library and local elementary schools. Because the books are to be given as gifts, they should be new.

