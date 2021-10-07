Potential changes to Hutchinson's sanitary sewer and water rates and structure have been pushed back a year to 2023.
An informational flyer will be available from the city early next November, and city staff plan to record feedback on the move, which is meant to make rates more equitable, and to meet Department of Natural Resources requirements.
Along with other possible changes is another: users will pay for how much they used from the past month instead of paying an average of their usage from January and February throughout the year.
Matt Jaunich, city administrator, clarified during the most recent City Council meeting that the rate changes aren't for additional revenue, and the city is taking the additional time to let residents know more about the proposed changes.
"Kudos to staff for making the decision we'd rather educate people and spend the time to do that before we look to implement that in January," he said. "So that's why we pushed that back a year."
Proposed for sanitary sewer rates is a change from the flat monthly rate of $6.41 for all meter sizes to a monthly rate based on size. On the low end is the average 3/4-inch residential meter, which will have a base rate of $10. A 1-inch meter will have a base rate of $25. An industrial 4-inch meter would be charged $250 a month. Multi-family units will pay $6.50 per unit.
Under the proposed change, all users will continue to pay $6.42 per 1,000 gallons, but with an addendum. If, for instance, a user has 6,000 gallons metered, they would pay roughly $38. But if 3,000 of that is irrigated, and an irrigation meter is installed to show that, 3,000 gallons would be cut off the charge with a credit.
As for water rates, the blanket $7.35 base rate for all meters will be based on meter size as well, with a 3/4-inch residential meter at $9, on up to $450 for a 6-inch meter. Multi-family units will pay $5.85 per unit. Commodity rates would be split into three blocks:
- Residential users who use up to 6,000 gallons will pay $3 per 1,000 gallons, down from $4.34.
- Residential users who use up to 12,000 gallons will pay $3.75 per 1,000 gallons, down from $4.34.
- Residential users who use more than 12,000 gallons will pay $4.69 per 1,000 gallons, up from $4.34.
Non-residential users will pay $3 per 1,000 gallons, a change from a range of $2.36 to $4.34 per 1,000 gallons. The change meets DNR requirements pushing for conservation measures.
Water for irrigation will be charged $4.69 per 1,000 gallons. An irrigation meter will prevent the water from being counted and charged toward the sewer charge as well.