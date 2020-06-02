Protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in the hands of Minneapolis police, came to McLeod County Tuesday evening.
Protesters, many holding signs decrying police brutality and wearing Black Lives Matter shirts, gathered on the lawn just east of the courthouse in Glencoe. They chanted "George Floyd" and in speeches called for justice. In one demonstration, protesters knelt for nearly nine minutes, symbolizing the amount of time former officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck according to a criminal complaint against Chauvin. Chauvin has been charged with manslaughter and third-degree murder.
"I think we can all agree what happened was horrifying," said Glencoe native Christopher Ross.
He organized the protest first by reaching out to a handful of friends and asking if they would stand on the corner with him. It grew from five to 10 people.
"And then it spread like wildfire," Ross said.
He had hoped for 20 people to join him, but by about 4:30 p.m., more than 100 people were on scene.
Glencoe resident Kenneth Diaz joined Ross in speaking at the protest. He first moved to Glencoe when he was 9, and moved in and out of the city several times. He now calls the city home, and said he was treated with love at the Glencoe-Silver Lake School District. But Diaz told the crowd about violence he had seen against people of color and police in other cities as his voice trembled and his hands shook.
"It's more than us versus them," he said, and petitioned onlookers to work together to end discriminatory practices.
Ross, who works with a public defender in the First Judicial District, said he has seen the social injustices people of color face there.
"I can't even imagine what they face from police brutality every day," he said. "I've had white privilege my entire life and some people hear that and think it's controversial. But the fact of the matter is I'm never going to get killed over a counterfeit $20 bill."
Ross said he wanted to stand up for his fellow Americans with the protest. He said that progress had been made, "but here we are. Black people are still being killed by police brutality. I want to be part of the generation that helps end that."
He said he hoped to see the demilitarization of police, and four years of education before police started service, with more emphasis on de-escalation.