Diana Lindeman of Brownton wants people to remember her son Brandon by doing the thing he most enjoyed: hunting.
That’s why 110 acres of public land is being donated in his memory with help from the Glencoe chapter of Conservation Partners of America.
“I’ve been donating to that chapter in Glencoe for seven years now,” Lindeman said. “Then I started donating to a Green Isle chapter and then a Brownton chapter, so there was three chapters and they raised money to purchase this land with the help of Pheasants Forever.”
Brandon, who was an avid deer hunter, was killed in a car crash with his friend Dustin Odenthal on Sept. 28, 2012. The BMW they were driving in Lynn Township lost control and struck an electrical unit. He was 23 years old.
“He was very energetic, outgoing. He lived life to the fullest,” Lindeman said. “They had taken two BMWs and put them together, and they were out testing it to see how fast it could go when they lost control.”
A formal dedication ceremony for the property at 3351 Oday Ave., south of Brownton, is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Lindeman chose the date because it would have been Brandon’s 30th birthday.
A memorial rock inscribed with Brandon’s name will sit at the entrance of the property. Brandon’s daughter, Willow, who is now 9 years old, will help unveil the rock. She was 2 at the time of her father’s death.
“I wanted somewhere for his daughter to be able to go, and I wanted her to be able to go somewhere in case something happened to me or the rest of my family,” Lindeman said. “That Willow had somewhere to go and say, ‘Ah, this is in memory of dad.’”
The property was previously used as farmland until the owners died and it was sold to CPA. The old farmhouse and barn were razed, the farmland was cleared and wild flowers and plants were planted to create natural wildlife habitat.
During the ceremony, Lindeman will give attendants paper hearts filled with forget-me-not seeds. The flowers symbolize the memory of loved ones who are gone but not forgotten.
“He mostly liked to hunt,” Diana said. “So I wanted somewhere that people could go and nobody would forget him.”