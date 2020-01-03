Wedding rings
Marriage Applications:

Holly Marie Homan of Hutchinson to Timothy James Pessek of Hutchinson

Hannah Elizabeth Johnson of Hutchinson to Jonathan Reed Burgstahler of Stewart

Ashely Evelyn Lee Atkins of Glencoe to Camillo Justin Christian of Glencoe

Katherine Joanne Werle of Hutchinson to Anthony Ryan Sindt of Hutchinson

James Lee Weckman Jr. of Hutchinson to Lisa Marie Wawrzyniak of Hutchinson

Hans Zdenko Sortes of Hutchinson to Martinika Fisher of Hutchinson

Robert Bryan Goetz of Brownton to Dawn Marie Vasseur of Brownton

Dale Paul Lieder of Hutchinson to Shelly Lea Fitzgerald of Hutchinson

Ghazwan Mahdi Saleh Al Kubaisi of Hutchinson to Basma Kusay Abdulrahman of Pennsylvania

Jennifer Louise Schiroo of Hutchinson to Chad Jamison Dwayne Moen of Hutchinson

Anastacia Trevino Creado of Glencoe to Gallardo Gabriel Garcia of Glencoe

Marriage Dissolutions:

Sonia Escandon of Hutchinson from Omar Isaac Escandon of Brownsville, Texas

Todd William Kruse of Hutchinson from Denise Ann Kruse of Hutchinson

Neil Anthony Uhlenhake of Glencoe from Melissa Suzanne Uhlenhake of Watertown

Whitney Rae Pitala of Hutchinson from Jacob Edward Pitala of Hutchinson

Justin D. Ruud of Hutchinson from Andrea S. Ruud of Hutchinson

Jacquelyn Joy Johnson of Glencoe from Brian Philip Johnson of Gaylord

