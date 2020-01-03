Marriage Applications:
Holly Marie Homan of Hutchinson to Timothy James Pessek of Hutchinson
Hannah Elizabeth Johnson of Hutchinson to Jonathan Reed Burgstahler of Stewart
Ashely Evelyn Lee Atkins of Glencoe to Camillo Justin Christian of Glencoe
Katherine Joanne Werle of Hutchinson to Anthony Ryan Sindt of Hutchinson
James Lee Weckman Jr. of Hutchinson to Lisa Marie Wawrzyniak of Hutchinson
Hans Zdenko Sortes of Hutchinson to Martinika Fisher of Hutchinson
Robert Bryan Goetz of Brownton to Dawn Marie Vasseur of Brownton
Dale Paul Lieder of Hutchinson to Shelly Lea Fitzgerald of Hutchinson
Ghazwan Mahdi Saleh Al Kubaisi of Hutchinson to Basma Kusay Abdulrahman of Pennsylvania
Jennifer Louise Schiroo of Hutchinson to Chad Jamison Dwayne Moen of Hutchinson
Anastacia Trevino Creado of Glencoe to Gallardo Gabriel Garcia of Glencoe
Marriage Dissolutions:
Sonia Escandon of Hutchinson from Omar Isaac Escandon of Brownsville, Texas
Todd William Kruse of Hutchinson from Denise Ann Kruse of Hutchinson
Neil Anthony Uhlenhake of Glencoe from Melissa Suzanne Uhlenhake of Watertown
Whitney Rae Pitala of Hutchinson from Jacob Edward Pitala of Hutchinson
Justin D. Ruud of Hutchinson from Andrea S. Ruud of Hutchinson
Jacquelyn Joy Johnson of Glencoe from Brian Philip Johnson of Gaylord