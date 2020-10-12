Marriage applications:
Amy Kristina Smith of Lester Prairie to Kasra James Zal of Lester Prairie
Richard Cameron Swenson of Carver to Danica Duke Rosen of Chaska
Mitchell Timothy Rose of McLeod County to Lindsey Jo Miller of Brownton
Brennan Mark Schuette of McLeod County to Nicole Allie Weber of Brownton
Jennifer Marie Koch of McLeod County to James Cole Berczyk of St. Cloud
Katie Lynn Arens of McLeod County to Steven Alan Hopkins of Hutchinson
Colin Andrew Bryan of Glencoe to Elizabeth Marie Thompson of Glencoe
Priscilla Alden Baker of Winsted to William Raymond Stenberg of Winsted
Cody John Wiechman of Glencoe to Megan Kelli Hallett of Glencoe
Kathleen Julia Albers of Winsted to Peter Francis Ladwig of Hutchinson
Sandra Jane Karg of Bloomington to Guillermo Garcia Gomes of Bloomington
Camille Marie Borchardt of Brownton to Joshua Sanchez of Brownton
Tyler James Nelson of Winsted to Kaylin McKensey Hare of Winsted
Jodi Elizabeth Zell of Waconia to Elliott Alexander Petersen of Victoria
Samantha Christine Laumann of Bloomington to Alexander Matthew McHugh of Bloomington
Tyler Robert Olson of Waconia to Rebecca Ann Gregoire of Waconia
Aaron Carl Millerbernd of Winsted to Taylor Ann Scherping of Winsted
Joshua Michael Elke of Jordan to Julia Joy Jarvis of Chanhassen
Tiffany Paige Espinosa of Hutchinson to Justin David Heuer of Hutchinson
Kaleb Edward Fuklerson of Hutchinson to Kassondra Devin Cartie of Hutchinson
Christina Lynn Debner of Hutchinson to Joseph David Sillivent of Hutchinson
Sara Janeen Pealer of Buffalo Lake to Darryl Leon Chaplin of Buffalo Lake
Cassondra Kay Perschau of Glencoe to Cole Daniel Mathews of Glencoe
Jerome Thomas Worm of Watertown to Rita Renee Hoppenrath of Watertown
Emily Marie VonBerge of Glencoe to Casey Matthew Style of Glencoe
Isaac Charles Pirk of Shakopee to Bronte Isabeau Oothoudt of Minneapolis
Lindsey Kay Girtz of Excelsior to Cody Louis Brumbaugh of Excelsior
Caitlin Jo Carlson of Hutchinson to Jacob Alan Schmidt of Hutchinson
Jay Matthew Reading of Hutchinson to Shauna Rae Fitzl of Hutchinson
Madeline Ella Christine Maahs of Hutchinson to Alexander Mark Almich of Hutchinson
Douglas Aaron Wosmek of Glencoe to Amber Lynn Godowns of Glencoe
Madison Marie Schlueter of Glencoe to Justin Gregary Govrik of Glencoe
James Donald Hossalla of Alexandria, Virginia, to Keely Ane Iserman of Alexandria, Virginia
Eric Timothy Blackowiak of Silver Lake to Kayla Nicole Buck of Silver Lake
Jennifer Jo Thorson of Hutchinson to Christopher Gregory Holtz of Hutchinson
Samuel James Ruppert of Detroit Lakes to Kayla Marie Kurtzweg of Detroit Lakes
Michaela Ann Schuft of Green Isle to Dylan Ray Jenkins of Inver Grove Heights
Victoria Ann Hudson of Hutchinson to Roger Jose Montelongo of Hutchinson
Irving Johansson Munoz of Glencoe to Amanda Gisselle Andrade of Glencoe
Alaina Nicole Erickson of Waconia to Jacob Paul White of Waconia
Daniel Delbert Dressler of Mayer to Kara Ann Breska of Mayer
Zachary Ryan Rose of Hutchinson to Elizabeth Rae Wersal of Hutchinson
Lilia Janeth Davis of Hutchinson to Travis Leon Bull of Hutchinson
Lloyd Louis Thurn of Glencoe to Noela Owonyesiga Ishebabi of Glencoe
Cathleen Jo Olson of Brownton to Jon Richard Goebel of Brownton
Amanda Charvelle Palubeskie of Hutchinson to Trace Alexander Seifert of Hutchinson
Sue Marie Alexander of Hutchinson to William John Johnson of Hutchinson
Emily Elizabeth Rogers of Hutchinson to Chad Ryan Anderson of Hutchinson
Jacob Michael Simons of Glencoe to Jozlyn Renee Glander of Glencoe
Alyssa Ann Rassmussen of Lester Prairie to Bryan James Woitas of Lester Prairie
Marriage dissolutions:
Ashley Rose Stolka of Shakopee from Brent Edward Stolka of Lester Prairie
Lisbet Chacon of Glencoe from Isidro Chacon Mendoza of Glencoe
Tanya Marie Olson of Hutchinson from Luke Andrew Olson of Hutchinson
Kayla Marie Degroot of Hutchinson from Justin Jade Degroot of Magnolia
Talitha Joy Thuringer of Hutchinson from Cody Joseph Thuringer of Mankato