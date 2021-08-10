Wedding rings
Marriage applications:

Samantha Kai Uecker to Jesaiah Edward Feltus

Juan Antonio Colon of Glencoe to Gabriela Aide Barrera Ramierez of Glencoe

Tyler Jacob Eckenrode of Glencoe to Evelyn Marleny Lopez Rivas De Reyes of Glencoe

Angela Kay Euecker of Hutchinson to Jeffrey Martin Brandel of Hutchinson

Kiersten Ashley Jenneke of Hutchinson to Tyler Robert Palma of Hutchinson

Alexander Lee Leiter of Brooklyn Park to Ellen Marie Koppi of Corcoran

Ashley Marie Baumann of Hutchinson to Pablo Carlos Auces Jr. of Hutchinson

Alyssa Michelle Seefeldt of Lester Prairie to Jose Miguel Perez Vazquez of Lester Prairie

Destiny Marie Santa Cruz of Hutchinson to Fernando Lopez Pedrego of Hutchinson

Alexia Marie Johnson of Hutchinson to Todd Mathew Schwarze of Hutchinson

Dellarose Dae Larson of Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Eliezer Rodriquez of Minneapolis

Nikki Renee Rischmiller of Hutchinson to Philip James Grosvenor of Ormond Beach, Florida

Donald Michael Ruzsa of Watertown to Jacquelyn Lee Diedrich of Watertown

Justin Mark Schuette of Hutchinson to Jennifer Lynn Hausladen of Hutchinson

Mary Alice Christenson of Hutchinson to Raymond Floyd Hoffmann of Hutchinson

Cassandra Joy Stahl of Hutchinson to Kyle Kevin Frahm of Hutchinson

Yahaira Gonzalez of Bookfield, Illinois, to Benjamin Thomas Kuttner of Hutchinson

Marriage dissolutions:

Samantha Ann Wilson of Hutchinson from Dale Castle Wilson of Glencoe

Kari Lynn Rettig of Hutchinson from Steven Harold Rettig of Brownton

Rebecca Joy Schott of Winsted from Brent Mathew Schott of Glencoe

Claudio Ramirez Pacheco of Glencoe from Roxana Dariela Zavala of Waconia

Erin Leigh Norstedt of Lester Prairie from Luke Justin Norstedt of Hutchinson

Kelly Vilmont Rupp of Hutchinson from Charles Thomas Rupp of Hutchinson

Nicole Ann Schlueter of Hutchinson from Jamie Dale Schlueter of Hutchinson

Nicholaus Alan Schreppel of Hutchinson from Amber Lynn Schreppel of Hutchinson

Samantha Lynn Sorensen of Hutchinson from Taran Roger Sorensen of Hutchinson

Myran David Oftedahl of Glencoe from Carolyn Kay Oftedahl of Silver Lake

Jonathan Douglas Lee of Hutchinson from Jordan Nicole Ford of Minneapolis

Denis Theodore Luedtke of Glencoe from Lisa Marie Luedtke of Minneapolis

