Marriage Applications:
Jason Scott Wills of Glencoe to Robin Fern Johnson of Dassel
Laura Katherine Elias of Cokato to Chad Reino Fredricks of Cokato
Gerardo Jimenez of Lester Prairie to Alejandra Ojeda Meza of Lester Prairie
Nathan Edward Stancek of Hutchinson to Magalie Joy Jorgensen of Hutchinson
Chanice Lana Schmitt of Glencoe to Ryan Daniel Whalen of Andover
Megan Jean Rohlik of Hutchinson to Andrew Dean Regnier of Hawley
Marriage Dissolutions:
Jeffrey Lynn Sullivan II of Hutchinson from Jennifer Rose Sullivan of Lester Prairie
Sherry Edwards of Eden Prairie from Charles Edwards of Stewart
Amy Renee Tuttle of Lester Prairie from David John Tuttle of Winsted
Nathaniel David Mitchell of Winsted from Andrea Lynn Mitchell of Winsted
Kayla Mae Shaul of Howard Lake from Jerrod Renegade Shaul of Silver Lake