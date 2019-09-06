Marriage Applications:
Nicholas Scott Bassett of Waconia to Vanessa Gail Feist of Hutchinson
Kile John Howe of Brownton to Cassandra Lynn Kirchoff of Brownton
Patricia Ann Cogley of Hutchinson to Anthony Paul Hoerner of Hutchinson
Teri Lynn Stoll-Gerharz of Hutchinson to Ronald Lee Dass of Hutchinson
Garrett Michael Mohr of Hutchinson to Katherine Gulia Mader of Hutchinson
Barbara Monce Noyola-Sala of Lester Prairie to Sergio Parra of Lester Prairie
Lashonda Lynn Houchin of Brownton to Kyle James Nelson of Brownton
Anika Kate Siltala of Hutchinson to Nicholas Waino Moe of Hutchinson
Andrew Jon Kosek of Hutchinson to Amanda Renee of Wakefield
Paul Valentine Pesavento of Hutchinson to Jennifer Ann Kroon of Mankato
Paul Jon Hdhoore of Lester Prairie to Whitney Ann Lilleodden of New Ulm
Kelci Joy Viesselman of Hutchinson to Joshua John Boyda of Hutchinson
Tawnee Eileen Pugh of Wilma to Nicholas Marshall Smith of Willmar
Joshua William Field of Hutchinson to Holly Marie Chaplin of Hutchinson
Nina Elizabeth Grunzke of Hutchinson to Mark Andrew Hoekstra of Hutchinson
Kyle Dean Totushek of Hutchinson to Kaitlyn Jean Bohning of Hutchinson
Breanna Lynn Warzecha of Hutchinson to Maxwell Joseph Garaghty of Hutchinson
Katryne Marie Servin of Hutchinson to Christopher Lee Bosma of Hutchinson
Ashley Nicole Farenbaugh of Hutchinson to Tyler Louis Buresh of Hutchinson
Michael Thomas Gaudette of Hutchinson to Karissa Jo Ann Buck of Hutchinson
Kayla Sue Alexander of Hutchinson to Lucas Todd Zuidema of Hutchinson
Vicent Damon Maertz of Silver Lake to Amanda Rae Thrawl of Silver Lake
Haydee Jacinto Gallardo of Arlington to Luis Alberto Onofre Gallardo of Arlington
Trevor Louis Erickson of Silver Lake to Samantha Jo Outly of St. Louis Park
Benjamin Anthony Olson of Norwood Young America to Rebecca Gesme of Norwood Young America
Adam David Engstrom of Norwood Young America to Rebecca Suzanne Lotito of Norwood Young America
James Eugene Bloom Jr. of Hutchinson to Kelli Jean Sitz of Hutchinson
Kelci Marie Goldschmidt of Hutchinson to Brandon Troy Root of Hutchinson
Andrew Allen Iverson of New Auburn to Mandy Jean Miller of New Auburn
Matthew Dennes McKeever of Hutchinson to Erika Hope Anderson of Hutchinson
Marriage Dissolutions:
Steven Allen Duva of Hutchinson from Kimberly Duva of Albany, Oregon
David Charles Freund of Hutchinson from Madeline Remoto Bulfa Freund
Chad Michael Paehlke of Hutchinson from Angela Eleanor Paehlke of Hutchinson
Michael Theodore Farnam of Hector from Bernadette Farnam of Hutchinson
Yolanda Rodriguez Cruz of Glencoe from Jose Petronilo Alvarez Espinoza of Matamoros, Mexico
Rebecca Joy Reinke of Hutchinson from Daniel Thomas Reinke of Belgrade
Jean Rae Roe of Plato from Shelby Owen Roe of Plato
Elizabeth Jean Barrington of Glencoe from Dominique Lee Johnson of Montevideo
Aja Fendt of Stewart from William Joseph Fendt of Hector