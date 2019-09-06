Wedding rings
Marriage Applications:

Nicholas Scott Bassett of Waconia to Vanessa Gail Feist of Hutchinson

Kile John Howe of Brownton to Cassandra Lynn Kirchoff of Brownton

Patricia Ann Cogley of Hutchinson to Anthony Paul Hoerner of Hutchinson

Teri Lynn Stoll-Gerharz of Hutchinson to Ronald Lee Dass of Hutchinson

Garrett Michael Mohr of Hutchinson to Katherine Gulia Mader of Hutchinson

Barbara Monce Noyola-Sala of Lester Prairie to Sergio Parra of Lester Prairie

Lashonda Lynn Houchin of Brownton to Kyle James Nelson of Brownton

Anika Kate Siltala of Hutchinson to Nicholas Waino Moe of Hutchinson

Andrew Jon Kosek of Hutchinson to Amanda Renee of Wakefield

Paul Valentine Pesavento of Hutchinson to Jennifer Ann Kroon of Mankato

Paul Jon Hdhoore of Lester Prairie to Whitney Ann Lilleodden of New Ulm

Kelci Joy Viesselman of Hutchinson to Joshua John Boyda of Hutchinson

Tawnee Eileen Pugh of Wilma to Nicholas Marshall Smith of Willmar

Joshua William Field of Hutchinson to Holly Marie Chaplin of Hutchinson

Nina Elizabeth Grunzke of Hutchinson to Mark Andrew Hoekstra of Hutchinson

Kyle Dean Totushek of Hutchinson to Kaitlyn Jean Bohning of Hutchinson

Breanna Lynn Warzecha of Hutchinson to Maxwell Joseph Garaghty of Hutchinson

Katryne Marie Servin of Hutchinson to Christopher Lee Bosma of Hutchinson

Ashley Nicole Farenbaugh of Hutchinson to Tyler Louis Buresh of Hutchinson

Michael Thomas Gaudette of Hutchinson to Karissa Jo Ann Buck of Hutchinson

Kayla Sue Alexander of Hutchinson to Lucas Todd Zuidema of Hutchinson

Vicent Damon Maertz of Silver Lake to Amanda Rae Thrawl of Silver Lake

Haydee Jacinto Gallardo of Arlington to Luis Alberto Onofre Gallardo of Arlington

Trevor Louis Erickson of Silver Lake to Samantha Jo Outly of St. Louis Park

Benjamin Anthony Olson of Norwood Young America to Rebecca Gesme of Norwood Young America

Adam David Engstrom of Norwood Young America to Rebecca Suzanne Lotito of Norwood Young America

James Eugene Bloom Jr. of Hutchinson to Kelli Jean Sitz of Hutchinson

Kelci Marie Goldschmidt of Hutchinson to Brandon Troy Root of Hutchinson

Andrew Allen Iverson of New Auburn to Mandy Jean Miller of New Auburn

Matthew Dennes McKeever of Hutchinson to Erika Hope Anderson of Hutchinson

Marriage Dissolutions:

Steven Allen Duva of Hutchinson from Kimberly Duva of Albany, Oregon

David Charles Freund of Hutchinson from Madeline Remoto Bulfa Freund

Chad Michael Paehlke of Hutchinson from Angela Eleanor Paehlke of Hutchinson

Michael Theodore Farnam of Hector from Bernadette Farnam of Hutchinson

Yolanda Rodriguez Cruz of Glencoe from Jose Petronilo Alvarez Espinoza of Matamoros, Mexico

Rebecca Joy Reinke of Hutchinson from Daniel Thomas Reinke of Belgrade

Jean Rae Roe of Plato from Shelby Owen Roe of Plato

Elizabeth Jean Barrington of Glencoe from Dominique Lee Johnson of Montevideo

Aja Fendt of Stewart from William Joseph Fendt of Hector

