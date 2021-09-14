Marriage applications:
Miranda Anahi Ramirez of Hutchinson to Joseph Caya Edward of Hutchinson
Alexander John Kohnen of Glencoe to Megan Rachel Hahn of Glencoe
Michael James McBrady of Hutchinson to Patti June Dunn of Hutchinson
Alyssa Lynae Wiedrich of Williston, North Dakota, to Nicholas Elliott Nelson of Williston, North Dakota
Alyscia Rae Binnebose of Plato to Joshua Albert Schueren of Plato
Joshua Michael Eugene Roland of Winsted to Katrina Renee-Kelley Klover of Winsted
Brielle Rose Monroe of Hutchinson to Kevin Daniel Harris of Hutchinson
Kevin Lee Walsh of Hutchinson to Michelle Edythe Thomas of Hutchinson
Isabell Francine Mallak of Hutchinson to Cole Allan Willock of Hutchinson
Janett Huerta of Winthrop to Christian John Schemmel of Winthrop
Neil Alan Lantto of Hutchinson to Charlene Marie Bixler Krueger of Hutchinson
Erica Clare Corr of Glencoe to William Raymond Wagner of Glencoe
Sheena Lorraine Poldoski of Hutchinson to Christian Lee Gutormson of Hutchinson
Jamie Rose Deburyckere of Lester Prairie to Maxwell Dean Vergin of Lester Prairie
Abby Nicole Wright of Hutchinson to Derek James Bomstad of Hutchinson
Jeana Leann Bustamante of St. Paul to Kyle John Schultz of Hutchinson
Erika Lynn Spreeman of Brownton to Justin Richard VonBerge of Hutchinson
Erik John Weatherholt of Hutchinson to Ariana Christine Ward of Hutchinson
Claudia Mae Finsaas of Washington, D.C., to Vincent Paul Barbish of Fairfax, Virginia
Emily Lauren Knapczyk of Chanhassen to Tanner George O'Brien of Chanhassen
Nicholas Daniel Pagel of Hutchinson to Mikkayla Ann Tews of Hutchinson
Galen Michael Schnabel of Stewart to Kambri Alexus Tessmer of Stewart
Amy Terese Schmit of Hutchinson to Nam Brian Bui of Hutchinson
Isaiah John Engelhart of Winsted to Amy Jo Butzmann of Winsted
Kathleen Marie Renner of Stewart to Daniel Jay Klover of Stewart
Austin Jordan Sweeney of Plato to Megan Catherine-Rose Jochum of Glencoe
Jeffrey Michael Morris of Hutchinson to Lindsey Marie Kiecker of Hutchinson
Logan Lawrence Linn of Watkins to Denzel Amber Atherton of Kimball
Breana Jean Handt of Hutchinson to Colton Dennis Lueders of Glencoe
Alec Nicholas Marxen of Hutchinson to Bethany Lynn Mayfield of Cokato
Ava Ann Erickson of Dassel to Nathan Robert Welch of Glencoe
Mitchell Rodney Fiecke of Glencoe to Karissa Mary Raisanen of Glencoe
Abigail Megan Schmidt of Hutchinson to Andrew Taylor Gassman of Hutchinson
Kody Lee Schantzen of Hutchinson to Brianna Jo Brundell of Hutchinson
Benjamin James Flaming of Minneapolis to Amorette Elisabeth Bertilson of Minneapolis
Marie Rose Irvine of Plymouth to Andrew Michael Stark of Plymouth
Marriage dissolutions:
Rebecca Ann Widmer Kelzer of Plato from Jason Joseph Kelzer of Chaska
Donna Jean Stifter of Winsted from John Leonard Stifter of Winsted
Neal Thomas Bongard of Brownton from Kameelah Veronica Bongard of Brownton
Mayce Lee Steffen of Hutchinson from Benjamin Sidney Sunsdahl of Hutchinson
Tammy Lee Fisher of Hutchinson from Mark Paul Fisher of Hutchinson
Somers Noel Grack of Hutchinson from Tyler Robert Grack of Hutchinson
Breanna Kay Seth of Winsted from Jedidiah James Set of Winsted
Rachael Renee Wright of Hutchinson from Cary John Wright of Hutchinson
Esther Theone Roehl of Hutchinson from Mark Andrew Roehl of Hutchinson
Jason William LeClaire of Hutchinson from Anne Marie LeClaire of Darwin