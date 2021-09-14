Wedding rings
Buy Now

Marriage applications:

Miranda Anahi Ramirez of Hutchinson to Joseph Caya Edward of Hutchinson

Alexander John Kohnen of Glencoe to Megan Rachel Hahn of Glencoe

Michael James McBrady of Hutchinson to Patti June Dunn of Hutchinson

Alyssa Lynae Wiedrich of Williston, North Dakota, to Nicholas Elliott Nelson of Williston, North Dakota

Alyscia Rae Binnebose of Plato to Joshua Albert Schueren of Plato

Joshua Michael Eugene Roland of Winsted to Katrina Renee-Kelley Klover of Winsted

Brielle Rose Monroe of Hutchinson to Kevin Daniel Harris of Hutchinson

Kevin Lee Walsh of Hutchinson to Michelle Edythe Thomas of Hutchinson

Isabell Francine Mallak of Hutchinson to Cole Allan Willock of Hutchinson

Janett Huerta of Winthrop to Christian John Schemmel of Winthrop

Neil Alan Lantto of Hutchinson to Charlene Marie Bixler Krueger of Hutchinson

Erica Clare Corr of Glencoe to William Raymond Wagner of Glencoe

Sheena Lorraine Poldoski of Hutchinson to Christian Lee Gutormson of Hutchinson

Jamie Rose Deburyckere of Lester Prairie to Maxwell Dean Vergin of Lester Prairie

Abby Nicole Wright of Hutchinson to Derek James Bomstad of Hutchinson

Jeana Leann Bustamante of St. Paul to Kyle John Schultz of Hutchinson

Erika Lynn Spreeman of Brownton to Justin Richard VonBerge of Hutchinson

Erik John Weatherholt of Hutchinson to Ariana Christine Ward of Hutchinson

Claudia Mae Finsaas of Washington, D.C., to Vincent Paul Barbish of Fairfax, Virginia

Emily Lauren Knapczyk of Chanhassen to Tanner George O'Brien of Chanhassen

Nicholas Daniel Pagel of Hutchinson to Mikkayla Ann Tews of Hutchinson

Galen Michael Schnabel of Stewart to Kambri Alexus Tessmer of Stewart

Amy Terese Schmit of Hutchinson to Nam Brian Bui of Hutchinson

Isaiah John Engelhart of Winsted to Amy Jo Butzmann of Winsted

Kathleen Marie Renner of Stewart to Daniel Jay Klover of Stewart

Austin Jordan Sweeney of Plato to Megan Catherine-Rose Jochum of Glencoe

Jeffrey Michael Morris of Hutchinson to Lindsey Marie Kiecker of Hutchinson

Logan Lawrence Linn of Watkins to Denzel Amber Atherton of Kimball

Breana Jean Handt of Hutchinson to Colton Dennis Lueders of Glencoe

Alec Nicholas Marxen of Hutchinson to Bethany Lynn Mayfield of Cokato

Ava Ann Erickson of Dassel to Nathan Robert Welch of Glencoe

Mitchell Rodney Fiecke of Glencoe to Karissa Mary Raisanen of Glencoe

Abigail Megan Schmidt of Hutchinson to Andrew Taylor Gassman of Hutchinson

Kody Lee Schantzen of Hutchinson to Brianna Jo Brundell of Hutchinson

Benjamin James Flaming of Minneapolis to Amorette Elisabeth Bertilson of Minneapolis

Marie Rose Irvine of Plymouth to Andrew Michael Stark of Plymouth

Marriage dissolutions:

Rebecca Ann Widmer Kelzer of Plato from Jason Joseph Kelzer of Chaska

Donna Jean Stifter of Winsted from John Leonard Stifter of Winsted

Neal Thomas Bongard of Brownton from Kameelah Veronica Bongard of Brownton

Mayce Lee Steffen of Hutchinson from Benjamin Sidney Sunsdahl of Hutchinson

Tammy Lee Fisher of Hutchinson from Mark Paul Fisher of Hutchinson

Somers Noel Grack of Hutchinson from Tyler Robert Grack of Hutchinson

Breanna Kay Seth of Winsted from Jedidiah James Set of Winsted

Rachael Renee Wright of Hutchinson from Cary John Wright of Hutchinson

Esther Theone Roehl of Hutchinson from Mark Andrew Roehl of Hutchinson

Jason William LeClaire of Hutchinson from Anne Marie LeClaire of Darwin

Tags