Wedding rings
Buy Now

Marriage applications:

Elizabeth Anna Jaus of New Germany to Jesse Brian Donahue of New Germany

Ivan Chacon of Buffalo Lake to Yesenia Elizabeth Pina of Buffalo Lake

Gallardo Saulo Romero of Glencoe to Alejandra Victoria Leal of Glencoe

Danielle Lynn Ruth of Litchfield to  Jeffery Raymond Thorson Jr. of Litchfield

Rosalinda Alvarado of Glencoe to Jesus Roel Cruz of Glencoe

Marriage dissolutions:

Dawn Marie Rudlang Wagner of Staples from Dale lyle Wagner of Owatonna

Mary Sue Johnson of Hutchinson from Corey David Johnson of Hutchinson

Marvin Efrain Blandan Rocha of Lester Prairie from Aura Lila Moreno Fajardo of Litchfield

Candice Mary Dawson of Lester Prairie from Emanuel Lee Dawson of Dassel

Janie Rodriguez of Hector from Norma Rodriguez of Norwood Young America

Hans Zdenko Sotres of Hutchinson from Martinika Sotres-Fisher of Hutchinson

Brittany Lyn Bargfrede of Hutchinson from Sterling Bargfrede of Hutchinson

Patrecia Ann Rutledge of Hutchinson from Leonard Francis Rutledge of Hutchinson

Elizabeth Ann-Makeriah Manzanarez Garcia from Jose Alberto Manzanarez Garcia

Amanda Lynn Lancaster of Glencoe from Caleb Matthew Lancaster of Silver Lake

Michael Raymond Boyd of Hutchinson from Stephany Del Boyd

Thomas Martin Ostrem of Lester Prairie from Allison Gail Ostrem of St. Paul

Kayla Marie Hamersma of Glencoe from Nicholas Alan Hamersma of Glencoe

Tags