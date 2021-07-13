Wedding rings
Marriage applications:

Macyie Alisyn Sewill of Lester Prairie to Kurtis Andrew Monge of Glencoe

Leo Richard McGarry of Glencoe to Lori Ann Rannow of Glencoe

Cassandra Elizabeth Monta of Hutchinson to Aaron Friedrich Mielke of Hutchinson

Evan Andrew Ludowese of Hutchinson to Cassandra Ann Tisdell of Hutchinson

Abigail Jo Ogren of Hutchinson to Isaiah Eugene Barlow of Hutchinson

Amy Mae Seefeldt of Hutchinson to Michael Wayne Petree Jr. of Hutchinson

Grace Elizabeth Miller of Lester Prairie to Carter Morgan Serna of Lester Prairie

Nicholas Avery Henke of Hutchinosn to Kathryn Muriel Baumetz Reich of Hutchinson

Daniel Veryl of Eden Prairie to Heather Elizabeth Back

Amy June Ray of Hutchinson to Dustin Lee Lillie of Hutchinson

Choua Yang Kue of Hutchinson to Simon C. Leung of Hutchinson

Michael Patrick O'Fallon of Hutchinson to Kelsey Reann Guthmiller of Hutchinson

Bradley Jerome McDowell of Hutchinson to Kate Ellen Karow of Hutchinson

Aura Lila Moreno Fajardo of Lester Prairie to Marvin Efrain Blandon Rocha of Lester Prairie

Brianna Rae Nemec of Glencoe to Corey Dean Lemke of Glencoe

Gabriel Fernandez of Glencoe to Karen M Juarez Loza of Glencoe

James Curtis McCleskey of Glencoe to Brittany Rose Jensen of Glencoe

Geoffrey MIchael Dahlke of Hutchinson to Dale Eugene Helbrecht of Hutchinson

Madison Lynn Hempel of Hutchinson to Brandon Bryce Cassens of Hutchinson

Anna Mae Monsrud of Silver lake to Justus Andrew Madson of Silver Lake

Carrie Ceile Dalos of Plato to Daniel Allan Lemke of Plato

Emily Jean Upegui of Hutchinson to Justin Thomas Meyer of Hutchinson

Alan Jon Kaufmann of Hutchinson to Miranda Jane Kramer of Hutchinson

Chase Nathan Hoese of Winsted to Bailey Ann Barden of Winsted

Allison Evangeline Whinery of Chanhassen to Matthew Coleman Vendermark of Chanhassen

Marriage dissolutions:

Gayle Ann Sauck of Glencoe from John Henry Sauck of Buffalo Lake

Laurie E. Arredondo of Glencoe from Ernesto Arredondo of Moose Lake

Megan P. Horsman of Buffalo Lake from Joshua B. Horsman of Hutchinson

Edgar Tobon of Glencoe from Eliza Tobon of Chaska

