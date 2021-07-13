Marriage applications:
Macyie Alisyn Sewill of Lester Prairie to Kurtis Andrew Monge of Glencoe
Leo Richard McGarry of Glencoe to Lori Ann Rannow of Glencoe
Cassandra Elizabeth Monta of Hutchinson to Aaron Friedrich Mielke of Hutchinson
Evan Andrew Ludowese of Hutchinson to Cassandra Ann Tisdell of Hutchinson
Abigail Jo Ogren of Hutchinson to Isaiah Eugene Barlow of Hutchinson
Amy Mae Seefeldt of Hutchinson to Michael Wayne Petree Jr. of Hutchinson
Grace Elizabeth Miller of Lester Prairie to Carter Morgan Serna of Lester Prairie
Nicholas Avery Henke of Hutchinosn to Kathryn Muriel Baumetz Reich of Hutchinson
Daniel Veryl of Eden Prairie to Heather Elizabeth Back
Amy June Ray of Hutchinson to Dustin Lee Lillie of Hutchinson
Choua Yang Kue of Hutchinson to Simon C. Leung of Hutchinson
Michael Patrick O'Fallon of Hutchinson to Kelsey Reann Guthmiller of Hutchinson
Bradley Jerome McDowell of Hutchinson to Kate Ellen Karow of Hutchinson
Aura Lila Moreno Fajardo of Lester Prairie to Marvin Efrain Blandon Rocha of Lester Prairie
Brianna Rae Nemec of Glencoe to Corey Dean Lemke of Glencoe
Gabriel Fernandez of Glencoe to Karen M Juarez Loza of Glencoe
James Curtis McCleskey of Glencoe to Brittany Rose Jensen of Glencoe
Geoffrey MIchael Dahlke of Hutchinson to Dale Eugene Helbrecht of Hutchinson
Madison Lynn Hempel of Hutchinson to Brandon Bryce Cassens of Hutchinson
Anna Mae Monsrud of Silver lake to Justus Andrew Madson of Silver Lake
Carrie Ceile Dalos of Plato to Daniel Allan Lemke of Plato
Emily Jean Upegui of Hutchinson to Justin Thomas Meyer of Hutchinson
Alan Jon Kaufmann of Hutchinson to Miranda Jane Kramer of Hutchinson
Chase Nathan Hoese of Winsted to Bailey Ann Barden of Winsted
Allison Evangeline Whinery of Chanhassen to Matthew Coleman Vendermark of Chanhassen
Marriage dissolutions:
Gayle Ann Sauck of Glencoe from John Henry Sauck of Buffalo Lake
Laurie E. Arredondo of Glencoe from Ernesto Arredondo of Moose Lake
Megan P. Horsman of Buffalo Lake from Joshua B. Horsman of Hutchinson
Edgar Tobon of Glencoe from Eliza Tobon of Chaska