Wedding rings
Marriage Applications

Aaron Michael Bare to Victoria Lynn Burr of McLeod County

Todd Kevin Bruhjell of Hutchinson to Danielle Latitia Rose Grob of Hutchinson

Jeremy Michael Golden of Glencoe to Travis Graham of Glencoe

Alexis Perez of Glencoe to Martin Martinez-Camacho of Glencoe

Karena Grace Rogers of Lester Prairie to Gean Ervin Koenig of Lester Prairie

Adam David Revier of Glencoe to Jill Susan Wischnack of Glencoe

Victor Alonso Andrade Medina to Yaira Michelle Iracheta Rubio of Hutchinson

Robert Jay Nelson of Lester Prairie to Zhixiu Cai of Lester Prairie

Benjamin Paul Rockswold of Plato to Kathryn Elizabeth Daft

Marriage Dissolutions

Kimberly Jean Weinzierl of Mayer from Kevin Leon Weinzierl of Winsted

Silvestre Martinez of Arlington from Lizbeth Yolanda Martinez of Hutchinson

Shawn William Olson of Glencoe from Amanda Lela Stier-Olson of Belle Plaine

Tonia Leigh Simonson of Winsted from Ralph Walter Simonsson of Dassel

Janelle Leah Walter of Hutchinson from Lance Christopher Walter of Hutchinson

Heidi Tague of Hutchinson from Michael Tague of Baraboo, Wisconsin

Deborah Fern Jensen of hutchinson from Brian Leroy Jensen of Fairmont

Bobby Floyd Bauman of Hutchinson from Amy Marie Bauman of Hutchinson

Carlie Lynn Theuringer of Hutchinson from Dustin Mark Theuringer of Hutchinson

Alfred LeRoy Schmeling of Hutchinson from Renee Michelle Schmelling of Clearwater, Florida

Bernadette Marie Scharpe of Hutchinson from Robert Ernest Scharpe of Plato

Roger Lee Kaufmann of Hutchinson from Christine Ann Kaufmann of Hutchinson

