Marriage Applications
Aaron Michael Bare to Victoria Lynn Burr of McLeod County
Todd Kevin Bruhjell of Hutchinson to Danielle Latitia Rose Grob of Hutchinson
Jeremy Michael Golden of Glencoe to Travis Graham of Glencoe
Alexis Perez of Glencoe to Martin Martinez-Camacho of Glencoe
Karena Grace Rogers of Lester Prairie to Gean Ervin Koenig of Lester Prairie
Adam David Revier of Glencoe to Jill Susan Wischnack of Glencoe
Victor Alonso Andrade Medina to Yaira Michelle Iracheta Rubio of Hutchinson
Robert Jay Nelson of Lester Prairie to Zhixiu Cai of Lester Prairie
Benjamin Paul Rockswold of Plato to Kathryn Elizabeth Daft
Marriage Dissolutions
Kimberly Jean Weinzierl of Mayer from Kevin Leon Weinzierl of Winsted
Silvestre Martinez of Arlington from Lizbeth Yolanda Martinez of Hutchinson
Shawn William Olson of Glencoe from Amanda Lela Stier-Olson of Belle Plaine
Tonia Leigh Simonson of Winsted from Ralph Walter Simonsson of Dassel
Janelle Leah Walter of Hutchinson from Lance Christopher Walter of Hutchinson
Heidi Tague of Hutchinson from Michael Tague of Baraboo, Wisconsin
Deborah Fern Jensen of hutchinson from Brian Leroy Jensen of Fairmont
Bobby Floyd Bauman of Hutchinson from Amy Marie Bauman of Hutchinson
Carlie Lynn Theuringer of Hutchinson from Dustin Mark Theuringer of Hutchinson
Alfred LeRoy Schmeling of Hutchinson from Renee Michelle Schmelling of Clearwater, Florida
Bernadette Marie Scharpe of Hutchinson from Robert Ernest Scharpe of Plato
Roger Lee Kaufmann of Hutchinson from Christine Ann Kaufmann of Hutchinson