Wedding rings
Marriage applications:

Leslie Ann Hapsch of Hutchinson to Shawn David Heaver of Hutchinson

Neenah Anna Kroells of Green Isle to Jonathan Thomas Heimer of Green Isle

Beth Ann Johnson of Brownton to Tyler Glenn Damlow of Brownton

Joseph Shawn Hruby of Hutchinson to Jasmine Ruth Annie Bullard of Hutchinson

Zachary Edward Nistler of Minneapolis to Michael David Hendrickson of Minneapolis

Cynthia Marie Bohan of Glencoe to Steven Todd Anderson Jr. of Glencoe

Yvette Mercado of Glencoe to Kevin Uriel Zelaya of Glencoe

Marriage dissolutions:

Lisa Ann Wendinger of Hutchinson from James Wendinger of Hutchinson

Anastasia Mae Raefs of Silver Lake from Davidson Parker Hoof of Glencoe

Kelly Marie Pickering of Hutchinson from Walter Fuller Pickering of Hutchinson

Jazmine Elizabeth Johnson of Hutchinson from Noah Gene Johnson of Hutchinson

Natasha Louise Iverson of Hutchinson from Phillip Greene Jr. of Tacoma, Washington

Lindsey Kay Hansen of Hutchinson and Andrew Alan Hansen of Hutchinson

Richard Alvin Schroeder of Hutchinson from Lisa Jean Schroeder of Hutchinson

Jamey Larry Rosenau of Stewart from LIsa Marie Rosenau of Hutchinson

Rochelle Lynn Finken of Hutchinson from Cory Brian Finken of Cold Spring

Stacie Anne Hoffman of Hutchinson from Larry James Hoffman of Hutchinson

