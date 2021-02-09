Marriage applications:
Jessica Jean Oswald of Hutchinson to Stephen Grant Gilderhus of Hutchinson
Jazmine Nicole Vasquez of Glencoe to Darius Levi McCane of Glencoe
Melissa Lea Royal of Hutchinson to Tyler Dean Holtberg of Hutchinson
Wayne Severson of Lester Prairie to Julie McCoy of Winsted
Garry Ray Howe of Brownton to Kristina Marie Knutson of Brownton
Marriage dissolutions:
Paula Rannow of Hutchinson from Caleb Rannow of Hutchinson
Brittany Lyn Bargfrede of Hutchinson from Sterling Bargfrede of Hutchinson
Patrecia Ann Rutledge of Hutchinson from Leonard Francis Rutledge of Hutchinson
Elizabeth Ann-Makeriah Manzanarez Garcia from Jose Alberto Manzanarez Garcia
Amanda Lynn Lancaster of Glencoe from Caleb Matthew Lancaster of Silver Lake
William Horner Neal of Hutchinson from Sally Ann Neal of Shoreview
Erezanie Pelayo of Hutchinson from Samuel Octavio Pelayo of Glencoe
Jennifer Lynn Guler of Hutchinson from Darren Christ Guler of Hutchinson