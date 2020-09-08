Wedding rings
Marriage applications:

David Arlyn Crown of Norwood Young America to Rebecca Mae Crown of Waconia

Megan Marie Widmark of Montrose to Max Tyler Aamodt of Montrose

Bruce Allan Butler of Plato to Nancy Lu Tuman of Plato

Allison Lee Neubarth of Hutchinson to Zachary Denis Mandelkow of Hutchinson

Lisa Marie Schwichtenberg of Glencoe to Corrie Michael Harms of Glencoe

Mariah Elizabeth Johnson of Glencoe to Jonathan Michael Wirtz of Glencoe

Amanda Marie Kuhl of Hutchinson to Jonathon Lee Amborn of Hutchinson

Lauren Elizabeth Wisch of Norwood Young America to Nicholas Anthony Martino

Tammy Kay Tankersley of Glencoe to Jeffrey Todd Berthusen of Glencoe

Catherine Independence Cavanaugh of Hutchinson to Samuel Jeffrey Pasco of Hutchinson

Marriage dissolutions:

Justin David Schmit of Hutchinson from Allison Christine Schmit of Arizona

Dylan Solomon Ness of Glencoe from Shannon Marie Ness of St. Peter

Gabriel Garcia Gallardo of Glencoe from Anastacia Trevino De Garcia of Glencoe

Tomasa Ponce of Hutchinson from Exequiel Ponce of Hutchinson

David Allen Mochinski of Winsted from Janelle Benusa Mochinski of Winsted

Jane Laura Kuhlmann from Manuel Carlos Rodriguez of Glencoe

Kimberly Jay Morrow of Hutchinson from Ricky Dean Morrow of Hutchinson

Leila Janelle Simonson of Hutchinson from Blake Thomas Simonson of Duluth

Sonyea Alicia Willinger of Hutchinson from Nathan Alan Willinger of New Ulm

Caitlin Mary Mullan of Minneapolis from Zachery Michael Mullan of Hutchinson

