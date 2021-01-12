Wedding rings
Marriage applications:

Jennifer Gail Wedin of Chaska to Mark Jon Given of Chaska

Justin Donald Ruud of Hutchinson to Rachel Beth Scott of Hutchinson

David Martinez Marentes of Hutchinson to Ana Karen Rubi Silva-Cardona of Hutchinson

Myron Andrew Boll of Howard Lake to Marcia Lynne Dally of Henderson

Montarious Dewayne Bandy of Hamburg to Idalia Marisol Martinez Rubio of Hamburg

Jill Kaylene Schmidt of Glencoe to Marvin Geovany Losa Turcios of Brownton

Marriage dissolutions:

Chad Lee Anderson of Hutchinson from Elizabeth Anderson of Buffalo Lake

Randy Daniel Wojcik of Silver Lake from Alaina Suzanne Wojcik of Marietta

Abigail Emily Grace Parris of Cokato from Ryan John Parris of Winsted

Monica Lee Sheets of Winsted from Corey Lee Sheets

Abigail Montes de Oca of Hutchinson from Miguel Montes de Oca of Hutchinson

Bridgett Ourada of Stewart from Francis Ourada of Wabasso

Susan M. Ellenson of Hutchinson from Ryan C. Ellenson of Hutchinson

Tanya Rae Bassler of Hutchinson from Chad Edwin Bassler of Hutchinson

Lloyd Thurn of Glencoe from Kathy Christina Thurn of Hutchinson

