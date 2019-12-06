Wedding rings
Buy Now

Marriage Applications:

Kathleen Bridget Meyer of Brownton to William John Kellner of Akeley

Kathleen Megan Seymour of Brownton to Logan James Anderson of Brownton

Stephanie Jo Barlau of Waconia to Tony Robert Louis Stepien of Plato

Ryan Lee Johnson of Plato to Kaiipo Lalani Nikor of Glencoe

Angela Marie Heuer of Glencoe to Jason Douglas Ranzau of Glencoe

Kykeshia Jo Savich of Hutchinson to Zachary Thomas Allen of Glencoe

Kraig Dean Williamson of Illinois to Berta Garcia Alvarez of Glencoe

Holly Martha Setter of Hutchinson to Dennis Lee Getz of Hutchinson

Marriage Dissolutions:

Chad Michael Boehne of Glencoe from Melissa Sue Boehne of North Carolina

Erika Moreno of Glencoe from Valentin Moreno of Frankfort, Illinois

Naomi Kay Hopkins of Winsted from Alan Wayne Hopkins of Hutchinson

Tags

Recommended for you