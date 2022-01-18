Marriage applications:
Margaritz Valdez of Hector to Miguel Rodriguez of Hector
Nathan Joel Anderson of Hutchinson to Keely A'Del Baker of Hutchinson
Jason Christopher Wolf of Hutchinson to Serina Linn Espey of Hutchinson
Heather Faye Zimmerman of Hutchinson to Ladarius Lomani Murphy of Glencoe
Jessica Ann Wendt of Glencoe to Andrew Carl Larson of Glencoe
Kyle Curtis Thorpe of Round Lake, Illinois, to Stephanie Gabriela Mejias Cruz of Caracas, Miranda, Venezuela
Amanda Lee Jansen of Minot, North Dakota, to Blake Allan Syvertson of Minot, North Dakota
Bryanna Marie Robertson of Stewart to Ryan David Bach of Stewart
Susana Covarrubias-Flores of Hutchinson to Jamie Dale Schlueter of Hutchinson
Mason Lee Disbrow of Glencoe to Christina Maria Smith of Glencoe
Karin Lynn Elhard of Stewart to Jess Michael Kokesch of Stewart
Sarah Donna Lundberg of Glencoe to Kyle Matthew Cain of Glencoe
Gerardo Diaz Jr. of Glencoe to Lizbeth Yolanda Martinez of Glencoe
Nichole Rae Felder of Jordan, Montana, to Wyatt Matthew Phipps of Jordan, Montana
Marriage dissolutions:
Matthew Kern of Glencoe from Mindy VonBerge Kern of Hutchinson
Michael Lee Anderson of Hutchinson from Melinda Jo Anderson of Dassel
Victoria Ann Braegelmann of Winsted from Joseph Wilfred Braegelmann of Watertown
Jesse Gerard Colson of Plato from Stacey Ann Colson of Montrose
Donald Duane McPhail of Hutchinson from Jessica Lynn Jacobson-McPhail of Howard Lake
Teresa Renee Rusten of Hutchinson from Robert Gordon Rusten of Glencoe
Heather Michelle Forcier Boettcher of Hutchinson from Gene Donovan Boettcher of Hutchinson
Lance William Bernardy of South Haven from Samantha Jean Bernardy of Hutchinson
Michael Andrew Noga of Hutchinson from Amber Rose Noga of Hutchinson
Malissa Lynn Kellerman of Hutchinson from Daniel Thomas Kellerman of Brownton
Katherene Lynn Wornson of Hutchinson from Bryan Robert Wornson of Hutchinson
Mary Elizabeth Schaefer of Hutchinson from Kenton Jon Schaefer of Hutchinson