Wedding rings

Marriage applications:

Margaritz Valdez of Hector to Miguel Rodriguez of Hector

Nathan Joel Anderson of Hutchinson to Keely A'Del Baker of Hutchinson

Jason Christopher Wolf of Hutchinson to Serina Linn Espey of Hutchinson

Heather Faye Zimmerman of Hutchinson to Ladarius Lomani Murphy of Glencoe

Jessica Ann Wendt of Glencoe to Andrew Carl Larson of Glencoe

Kyle Curtis Thorpe of Round Lake, Illinois, to Stephanie Gabriela Mejias Cruz of Caracas, Miranda, Venezuela

Amanda Lee Jansen of Minot, North Dakota, to Blake Allan Syvertson of Minot, North Dakota

Bryanna Marie Robertson of Stewart to Ryan David Bach of Stewart

Susana Covarrubias-Flores of Hutchinson to Jamie Dale Schlueter of Hutchinson

Mason Lee Disbrow of Glencoe to Christina Maria Smith of Glencoe

Karin Lynn Elhard of Stewart to Jess Michael Kokesch of Stewart

Sarah Donna Lundberg of Glencoe to Kyle Matthew Cain of Glencoe

Gerardo Diaz Jr. of Glencoe to Lizbeth Yolanda Martinez of Glencoe

Nichole Rae Felder of Jordan, Montana, to Wyatt Matthew Phipps of Jordan, Montana

Marriage dissolutions:

Matthew Kern of Glencoe from Mindy VonBerge Kern of Hutchinson

Michael Lee Anderson of Hutchinson from Melinda Jo Anderson of Dassel

Victoria Ann Braegelmann of Winsted from Joseph Wilfred Braegelmann of Watertown

Jesse Gerard Colson of Plato from Stacey Ann Colson of Montrose

Donald Duane McPhail of Hutchinson from Jessica Lynn Jacobson-McPhail of Howard Lake

Teresa Renee Rusten of Hutchinson from Robert Gordon Rusten of Glencoe

Heather Michelle Forcier Boettcher of Hutchinson from Gene Donovan Boettcher of Hutchinson

Lance William Bernardy of South Haven from Samantha Jean Bernardy of Hutchinson

Michael Andrew Noga of Hutchinson from Amber Rose Noga of Hutchinson

Malissa Lynn Kellerman of Hutchinson from Daniel Thomas Kellerman of Brownton

Katherene Lynn Wornson of Hutchinson from Bryan Robert Wornson of Hutchinson

Mary Elizabeth Schaefer of Hutchinson from Kenton Jon Schaefer of Hutchinson