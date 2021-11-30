Marriages and dissolutions
Marriage applications:
Jacqueline Marie Laxen of Winsted to Courtenay Fowler Gross of Watertown
Kelli Jo Petty of Hutchinson to Lee Roger Kressin of Hutchinson
Emma Jean Clubb of Hutchinson to Justin Jeffery Erkenbrack of Hutchinson
Brittany Nichole Friesen of Plato to Timothy Donald Engelmann of Plato
Jared Daniel Christopherson of Hutchinson to Elise Noelle Tabor of Hutchinson
Brandon Lee Moudry of Hutchinson to Ashley Marie Paehlke of Hutchinson
Stephie Lynn Elling of Stewart to Aron Richard Burmeister of Stewart
Jean Marie Plieseis of Norwood Young America to Mark Thomas Foley of Norwood Young America
Elizabeth Ann Carroll of Winsted to Christopher Daniel Anderson of Winsted
Tamara Lynn Ristow of Minnetonka to Greg Alan Pieschke of Minnetonka
Alexandra Orla Brusven of Plato to James Parick Tichy of Plato
Elise Catherine Linder of Burnsville to Jade Hunter Joel Olson of Burnsville
Laura Aileen Becker of Gaylord to Jordan Douglas Herd of Gaylord
Laurissa Mae Flannery of Glencoe to Kyle John Peterson of Glencoe
Elizabeth Ann Lanners of Hutchinson to My Van Chau of Hutchinson
Emily Regina Miller of Lester Prairie to Christopher Joseph Salonek of Lester Prairie
Jacob Andrew Heimerl of Winsted to Stephanie Rose Hoffmann of Winsted
Bailey Ann Wilkens of Lester Prairie to Nathan David Kuhlmann of Lester Prairie
Shania Jo Zemlicka of Hutchinson to Jared William Hasse of Hutchinson
Marit Avalon Adams of Hamel to Abraham Ajay Kottackattu of Hamel
Aric Matthew Jensen of Hutchinson to Elena Tichakova of Hutchinson
Madison Anne Jasken of Hutchinson to Tyler Wilbur Johnson of Minnetonka
Morgan Nicole Ebert of Hutchinson to Samuel Tyler Sjoberg of Esterville, Iowa
Taylor Kay Lachermeier of Winsted to Zachary Thomas Menden of Winsted
James Arthur Barrett of Alexandria to Lucille Joan Schermann of Winsted
Emily Darlene Fatula of Winsted to Tianyi Zhang of Winsted
Stacy Lynne Leithead of Glencoe to Dillon Kirk Becker of Glencoe
John Michael Francis of Glencoe to Elizabeth Claire Bruenger of Glencoe
Alicia Grace Selle of Hutchinson to Travis Guy Rognrud of Hutchinson
Elizabeth Anne Hughes of Hutchinson to Jason Matthew Cross of Hutchinson
Brian Brenner Kiel of Hutchinson to Talia Jordan Kramer of Hutchinson
Miranda Marie Lemke of Hutchinson to Kameron George Kempner of Hutchinson
Wesley Lawerence Heck of Hutchinson to Sabrina Gail Ostermann of Hutchinson
Erika Lerma Chavez of Glencoe to Ruben Enrique Rodriguez Escobedo of Glencoe
Joseph Victor Nicholas O’Sullivan of Glencoe to Alyssa Marie Groskepf of Hastings
Dustin Tom Faris of Hutchinson to Elena Mantieva of Hutchinson
Reese Jared White of Hutchinson to Angie Mae Theline of Hutchinson
Cory Lee Dammann of Lester Prairie to Melissa Ann Moran of Bloomington
Kaitlyn Ann Stewart-James of Hutchinson to Brandon Patrick Matlock of Hutchinson
Katie Jo Heeren of Arlington to Ryan Dean Bergs of Arlington
Stephanie Ann Herb of Chandler, Arizona, to Marcus James Swiontek of Jordan
Emily Lynn Johnson of Silver Lake to Katherin Helen Chloupek of Silver Lake
Marriage dissolutions:
Samantha Lynn Clifford of Inver Grove Heights from Lonnie Dean Clifford of Livingston, Texas
Owen Ned Anderson Jr. of Hutchinson from Samantha Jo Anderson of Hutchinson
Michael Lloyd Tunks of Glencoe from Amber Churan Tunks of Glencoe
Katie Alison Barton-Rehmann of Winsted from Scott David Rehmann of Litchfield
Mary Ann Niece of Hutchinson from Michael Ray Niece of Hutchinson
Sharon Kaye Wersal of Hutchinson from Joseph Raymond Wersal of Winthrop
Jerilyn E. Breitkreutz of Hutchinson from William J. Breitkreutz of Hutchinson
Kelly Jo Beilke of Glencoe from Chad Jo Beilke of Hutchinson
Robin Marie Berry of Lester Prairie from David Daniel Berry of Tracy
Terri K. Cohrs of Glencoe from Jeremy K. Cohrs of Glencoe
Hutchinson Police Services
Hutchinson Police Services reported the following incidents:
OCT. 28: At 7:22 a.m., police responded to a crash that happened at the Hutchinson Middle School parking lot. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala driven by a 17-year-old from Stewart, and a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Hutchinson, were dropping passengers off at the middle school in a two-lane, one-way road. The 17-year-old driver attempted to merge into the other lane and hit the side of the Malibu. Both vehicles then drove to the Hutchinson High School parking lot to report the crash. The vehicles had minor damage and there were no citations or injuries.
NOV. 5: At 12:13 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of Main Street North and Washington Avenue West. A 2019 Freightliner semitrailer driven by Jonathan James Schermann, 52, of Mayer, and a 2017 Jeep Compass driven by Mickena Rose Inselmann, 24, of Cosmos, were both stopped eastbound on Washington Avenue at the intersection. The Compass was signaling for a left-hand turn to go north on Main Street. When the signal turned green, the driver of the Compass waited paused for oncoming traffic and was rear-ended by the semitrailer. The Compass had minor damage and Inselmann, who reported a possible neck injury, was checked by emergency medical staff on the scene. There were no citations or other injuries.
NOV. 9: At 3:24 p.m., police responded to a crash on Main Street near the intersection with State Highway 7. A 2019 Jeep Renegade driven by Di Kaly Fleck, 20, of Chaska, was northbound on Main Street while a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Sarah Jordan Miller Aberle, 27, of Litchfield, was also northbound on Main Street behind the Jeep. As the Jeep braked for traffic it was rear-ended by the Toyota. Both vehicle had moderate damage and there were no injuries. Aberle was cited for following more closely than reasonable and prudent.
NOV. 10: At 4:12 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash at Liquor Hutch. A 2010 Chrysler Town & Country was parked while the driver, Jennifer Joanne Larson, 30, of Hutchinson, was inside Liquor Hutch. A 2021 Chevrolet Suburban driven by David Wayne Bagne, 84, of Hutchinson was backing out of a parking spot when it struck the Chrysler, which had two passengers inside. The Suburban then left. A passenger informed Larson of what happened. When the Bagne was identified and contacted, he said he was not aware that he struck the Chrysler. There were no injuries. the Suburban had minor damage and the Chrysler had moderate damage. There were no citations.
NOV. 12: At 6:09 p.m., police responded to a crash in the Menards parking lot. A 2006 Hyundai Accent owned by Joseph Thomas Tousignant, 63, of Glencoe, was parked legally when it was hit by a 2021 Chevrolet SLV driven by Tammy Leann Paulson, 58, of Cokato. Both vehicles had minor damage, there were no citations and no injuries.
At 6:57 p.m., police made a warrant arrest while responding to a report of a missing person at Custom Stay Residence & Suites. McLeod County Communications took a report of a missing person, and while on the phone the reporting person stated the person had returned home. The name the reporting person gave to dispatch was Pedro Crus Jr., 36, of Hutchinson, who had an outstanding contempt of court warrant out of McLeod County for felony fifth-degree drug possession. Crus was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
NOV. 13: At 7:35 p.m., police responded to a vehicle in the ditch at South Grade Road Southwest and Honey Tree Road Southwest. A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Shaylee Mae Millerbernd, 20, of Hutchinson, was westbound on South Grade Road Southwest when the vehicle slid off the roadway into the ditch and struck a fence on Ninth Avenue Southwest. There were no injuries and the vehicle had minor damage. Damage to the fence was moderate. Road conditions were icy from recent snowfall, according to the report.
NOV. 15: At 12:09 a.m., police made a warrant arrest while responding to an assault at Custom Stay Residence & Suites. Police made contact with people involved, but due to the inconsistent recollection of events between both parties, there was no probable cause for charges. While on scene, however, one of the witnesses to the incident, Raymundo Sanchez, 58, of Glencoe, was found to have an active warrant out of Carver County of gross misdemeanor DWI refusal to submit to a chemical test. Sanchez was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
At 4:45 p.m., police responded to a stop arm violation at South Grade Road Southwest and Roberts Road Southwest. A vehicle did not stop for school bus that had its stop arm extended and blinking red lights. Using camera footage, police identified the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Rosalba Michelle Zavala, 24, of Hutchinson. Zavala was cited for misdemeanor school bus failure to stop.
At 5:13 p.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of State Highway 7 and School Road Southwest. A 2014 Chevrolet Impala driven by Bennett Oliver Idstrom, 19, of Walker, and a 2018 Chevrolet Trax driven by Tinea Dorrienne Graham, 64, of Hutchinson, were eastbound on Highway 7 and stopped at the traffic light in the north lane. The Impala was in front and reversed to move into the south lane and struck the Trax. There were no injuries and both vehicles had minor damage. Idstrom was cited for improper change of course.
NOV. 16: At 4:16 p.m., police took a report of fraud on the 600 block of Franklin Street Southwest. A woman reported receiving a text from an unknown number regarding an eBay transaction for more than $500. The woman said she followed up with the message sender because she had not made an eBay purchase. The person prompted the woman to download an app to her phone and verbally walked her through a variety of transactions, telling her he was having her do this to prevent fraud and fix the unauthorized transaction. By the end, the woman had lost $1,992. She is working with her bank to attempt to recover the funds, and the name of the suspect given to the woman is believed to be a false name. There were no suspects.
At 6:01 p.m., police made a warrant arrest at 114 Main St. N. While on active patrol, police made contact with Hunter William Davis, 27, of Hutchinson, who had an active warrant out of Meeker County for failure to appear on an original charge of fourth-degree DWI. Davis was arrested and given to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office.
NOV. 17: At 9:55 p.m., police made a warrant arrest on the 200 block of Echo Circle Southeast. Police had information about the whereabouts of Jonathan Chase Birch, 38, of Hutchinson, who had felony warrants of out McLeod County for fifth-degree drug possession and one for storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child. A man at the residence allowed police into the home, Birch was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail.
NOV. 19: At 3:46 p.m., police made an arrest while responding to a disturbance on the 500 block of Clinton Avenue Southwest. It was reported that an intoxicated man had an altercation with a family member and was not welcomed at the residence. He was locked out of the residence and was wandering around attempting to go into other residences. Police found Samuel Jonathon Lamson, 24, of Winsted, and arrested him and took him to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
At 7:47 p.m., police made an arrest while responded to a disturbance at AmericInn Lodge and Suites. It was reported that a man was acting suspicious, throwing things in the lobby and may have had a gun. Police made contact with the man, who refused officers’ commands and was combative. Juan Javier Soto, 40, of Glencoe, was arrested and taken to McLeod County Jail. He was charged with gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process.
At 7:57 p.m., police responded to a crash in the McCormick’s Family Restaurant parking lot. A 2017 Toyota Rav4 driven by Margaret Ann Welsh, 68, of Hutchinson, was backing out of a parking spot when it collided with an eastbound 1997 Chevrolet Astro driven by Sandra Paulette Sturges, 67, of Hutchinson. Both vehicles had minor damage and there were no injuries or citations.
McLeod County Attorney’s Office
McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Teika Smith, 39, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of assaulting a peace officer and one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 27-28, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days of electronic home monitoring, serve 10 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Kayla Sheldon, 31, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of no insurance for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 4, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 days of sentence to service work, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Kellan Eichten, 35, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Dec. 29, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve seven days in McLeod County Jail, serve 23 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $400.
Aaron Telecky, 43, of Stewart, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic assault for an offense that occurred on or about Feb. 22, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a domestic abuse evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, and pay a fine and surcharge of $250.
Alexandra Beyer, 32, of St. Paul, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about July 13, 2021. Judge Winters stayed the execution of 36 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a mental health evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Calvin Miller, 67, of Glencoe, was found guilty in a jury trial of one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about July 7, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days of electronic home monitoring and pay a surcharge of $85.
Carl Moorman, 53, of Winsted, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count and two gross misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual conduct for offenses that occurred on or about December 2018 through May 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 180 days in McLeod County Jail, complete a chemical dependency and a psycho-sexual evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no contact with the victims, and pay a surcharge of $85.
Jerad Reinitz, 34, of Norwood Young America, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about May 29, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 20 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Daniel Johnson, 22, of St. Paul, entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 4, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve two days in McLeod County Jail, serve eight days of electronic home monitoring, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Joseph Thoennes, 28, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of malicious punishment of a child for an offense that occurred on or about Jan. 25, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency and a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluations, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, have no contact with the victim, and pay a fine and surcharge of $285.
Jamie Blahowski, 38, of New Auburn, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about June 15, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 30 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 45 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.
Steven Knick, 25, of Hutchinson, entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about July 5, 2021. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, complete an alcohol assessment, follow the recommendations of the assessment, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $750.