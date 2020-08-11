Wedding rings
Marriage applications:

Clinton Ray Sillivent of Hutchinson to Ashley Ann Halbert of Hutchinson

Alexandra Jean Siewert of Hutchinson to Craig William Ahlers of Hutchinson

Lauren Kayte Hambor of Silver Lake to Cody Norman Radde of Silver Lake

Andrew James Boll of Montrose to Jane Brandel of Montrose

Kassey Margaretha Ann Euren of Delaware to Noah Daniel Altemus of Hutchinson

Allan Ray Haley of Hutchinson to Kelly Joy Wilde of Hutchinson

Timothy Michael Johnson of Nevada to Jessica Ann Longman of Nevada

Amanda Marie Elke of Winsted to Benjamin Anthony Ruther of Winsted

Mallory Jo Tevis of Waconia to Martijn Floris De Ruiter of Leiden

Daniel James Vogel of Wyoming to Christina Gail Swenson of Carver

Dillon James Simon of Sibley to Yuriana Berenice Soto Padron of Gaylord

Benjamin Joseph Barth of Plato to Mariah Carol Schug of Plato

Jeffrey Todd Shurtleff of Hutchinson to Lisa Ann Lerhmann of Hutchinson

Kate Lynn Esser of Mayer to David Aaron Schrampfer of Vancouver

Sylvia Edith Negrete of Glencoe to Ricardo Vargas of Glencoe

David Lee Weikert of Arlington to Rosa Marie Espinoza of Bird Island

Tamara Jo Williams of Silver Lake to McCoy Paul Zajicek of Silver Lake

Jamey Scott Walter of Hutchinson to Rachel Ann Maurer of Hutchinson

Molly Julian Monahan of Hutchinson to Kevin Muril Niebuhr of Hutchinson

Amber Ruth Messner of Hutchinson to Jayden Cody Fleck of Rochester

Lisa Payton Farrell of Hutchinson to Ryan Andrew Bonniwell of Hutchinson

Cortneigh Marie Aljets of Hutchinson to Elvis Ivan Perez of Hutchinso

Adan Velez of Glencoe to Yolanda Rodriguez Cruz of Glencoe

Carie Lynn Jones of Chaska to Shelby Owen Roe of Chaska

Maria Dolores Medrano of Glencoe to Aurelio Gamez Veleta of Glencoe

Nicholas William Rose of Glencoe to Mackenzie Ann Mrkvicka of Glencoe.

Laura Marie Jaskowiak of Hutchinson to Justin James Schmidt of Hutchinson

Connor Thomas McKeen of Woodbury to Kristine Marie Lueck of Winsted

David John Hertzog of Silver Lake to Sheri Ann Deloris Tusa of Silver Lake

Marriage dissolutions:

Skylar Adam Hopkins of Hutchinson from Mackenzie Ann Hopkins of Brownton

Ana Edith Mrass of Glencoe from Jeffrey Paul Mrass of Glencoe

Kelly Anne Pischke of Hutchinson from Chad Lee Pischke of Hutchinson

Cathalyn Ann Welker of Hutchinson from Darrell Dean Welker of Hutchinson

Daniel Lynn Valasquez of Hutchinson from Sabrina Mae Valasquez of Hutchinson

Roman Dean Bloemke of Hutchinson from Angela Dawn Bloemke of Hutchinson

Rhonda Mareen Buerkle of Glencoe from Samuel Michael Foss of Howard Lake

Jessica Mae Wendorff of Glencoe from Jordan Lee Wendorff of Brownton

Mark James Dalbec of Howard Lake from Rosaline Marie Dalbec of Winsted

Chad Vernus Kokesch of Stewart from Linda Ann Kokesch of Stewart

Cindy Gustafson of Glencoe from Tyr Gustafson of Cokato

James Robert Tesch of Silver Lake from Teresa Marie Tesch of Lindsey, Ohio

Julie Kay Westphal of Cokato from Lowell Westphal of Grove City

Brian David Thundstrom of Brownton from Claudia Ann Gohedotte Thundstrom of Glencoe

Josiah Jesse Peck of Hutchinson from Amber Louise Peck of unknown

Tarah Lynn Pritchard of Hutchinson from Rodney Jon Pritchard of Minneapolis

Darlene Kay Bachiri of Hutchinson from Hicham Bachiri of Hutchinson

Cory Robert Scheidt of Glencoe from Michelle Marie Scheidt of Glencoe

Amanda Maija Efraimson of Hutchinson from Taylan Leader Efraimson of Moorcroft, Wyoming

Luz Maria Duvall of Glencoe from Erik Carl Duvall of Spirit Lake, Iowa

Lance Michael Mclay of Silver Lake from Alyssa Michelle Seefeldt-Mclay of Lester Prairie

Tania Jean Krueger of Hutchinson from Jeffrey Richard Krueger of Silver Lake

Steven Anthony Hauer of Winsted from Lisa Ann Hauer of Hutchinson

Heathe Ann Woskie of North Carolina from Joel Edwin Woskie of St. Peter

Amber Mathews of Fridley from Nathan Mathews of Glencoe

Jonathan Millard Schmidt of Plato from Stacy Lynn Schmidt of Norwood Young America

Sharon Marie Rogers Dingmann of Hutchinson from Jeffrey Allen Dingmann of Hutchinson

Venessa Elizabeth Arneson of Hutchinson from Andrew Steven Arneson of Buffalo Lake

Anthony Wayne Hanson of Hutchinson from Cherly Lynn Hanson of Glencoe

Molly Markgraf of Hutchinson from Scott Markgraf of Stewart

Tyann Marie Miller of Glencoe from Timothy Daniel Miller of Lino Lakes

