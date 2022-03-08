Wedding rings

Marriage applications:

Adam Mathias Moller of Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Sarah Lee Boileau of Waukesha, Wisconsin

Sarah Marie Sehm of Silver Lake to Daniel Christian Eller of Silver Lake

Joanna Kay Schellenberg of Stewart to Jody Arthur Burmeister of Stewart

Moises Mendoza Jr. of Hamburg to Belkis Orlenis Reyes Sabillon of Hamburg

Maurice Torrance Davison of Crystal to Cheyanne Harley Holmquist of Willmar

Tracy Lee Kirschbaum of Stewart to Shannon Lynn Hable of Stewart

Michael John Albers of Glencoe to Mindy Joy Huttu of Glencoe

Samantha Anne Joacby of Glencoe to Luis Enrique Gonzalez of Glencoe

McKenna Jo Landfair of Hutchinson to Broderick Allen Nelson of Hutchinson

Marriage dissolutions:

Charlette Irene Stenberg of North Aurora and Cody Alan Stenberg of Winsted

Andrew Kenneth Schaufter of Stewart and Adrian Estrada of Victoria

Leslie Marie Fortun of Hutchinson and Josh Wayne Fortun of Hutchinson