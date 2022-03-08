Marriage applications:
Adam Mathias Moller of Waukesha, Wisconsin, to Sarah Lee Boileau of Waukesha, Wisconsin
Sarah Marie Sehm of Silver Lake to Daniel Christian Eller of Silver Lake
Joanna Kay Schellenberg of Stewart to Jody Arthur Burmeister of Stewart
Moises Mendoza Jr. of Hamburg to Belkis Orlenis Reyes Sabillon of Hamburg
Maurice Torrance Davison of Crystal to Cheyanne Harley Holmquist of Willmar
Tracy Lee Kirschbaum of Stewart to Shannon Lynn Hable of Stewart
Michael John Albers of Glencoe to Mindy Joy Huttu of Glencoe
Samantha Anne Joacby of Glencoe to Luis Enrique Gonzalez of Glencoe
McKenna Jo Landfair of Hutchinson to Broderick Allen Nelson of Hutchinson
Marriage dissolutions:
Charlette Irene Stenberg of North Aurora and Cody Alan Stenberg of Winsted
Andrew Kenneth Schaufter of Stewart and Adrian Estrada of Victoria
Leslie Marie Fortun of Hutchinson and Josh Wayne Fortun of Hutchinson