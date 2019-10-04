Marriage Applications:
Jacob Dean Finney of Durham, California, to Kendall Jean Seamans of Durham, California
Jordan James Barthel of Glencoe to Catherine Kay Rettmann of Glencoe
Samantha Wocken of Watertown to Jake Hoskins Jr. of Milaca
Jonathon Peter Lamers of Hutchinson to Sarah Marie Rasmussen of Darwin
Matthew Evan Radtke of Mayer to Brittany Lynn Albrecht of Mayer
Tanner Michael Stevens of Hutchinson to Amber Marie Meyer of Hutchinson
Autumn Elizabeth Lindback of Green Isle to Bradley Curtis Rhode of Green Isle
Samantha Jo Outly of Silver Lake to Trevor Louis Erickson of Silver Lake
Rebecca Anne Gesme of Young America to Benjamin Anthony Olson of Young America
Nicholas Leonard Glaser of Hutchinson to Amanda Fay Berry of Hutchinson
Gregory Thomas Drewiske of Glencoe to Kelly Marie Wenlund of Glencoe
Joshua Adam Miller of Glencoe to Heidi Joy Salisbury of Glencoe
Breanna Lee Baumann of Hutchinson to Whitney Wayne Exsted of Hutchinson
Cleone Kay Ritter of Lester Prairie to Michael Robert Vasek of Lester Prairie
Michaela Lynn Tichy of Waconia to Kyler James Kohnen of Glencoe
Morgan Kayann Schmidt of Hutchinson to Benjamin Michael Schmidt of Hutchinson
Katie Joy Petersen of Lester Prairie to Daved Oscar Anderson of Lester Prairie
Jose Daniel Campos Jr. of Hutchinson to Daranee Sangsuwan of Hutchinson
John Thomas Willenbring of Hutchinson to Lauren Olivia Lenarz of Hutchinson
Dean Jay Stark of Lester Prairie to Kendra Stacia Rodel of Lester Prairie
Samantha Ann Knutson of Glencoe to Gage Michael Birch of Glencoe
Tyler Steven Puckett of Hutchinson to Rokaya Garcia Cabanes of Hutchinson
Casey Lynn Pool of Glencoe to Brandon Lee Montayne of Glencoe
Andra Jean Van Dyne of Glencoe to Karl Peter Sneider of Glencoe
Naomi Rebecca Gawboy of Hutchinson to Cristian Colosio Paiz Perez of Hutchinson
Jered Paul Stowell of Hutchinson to Emily Jo Hranicka of Hutchinson
Eric David Wolf of Silver Lake to Amy Lynn Dettman of Silver Lake
Luke Douglas Tousley of Henderson to Jennifer Rose Felmlee of Henderson
Kenny James Fillbrandt of Glencoe to Kristina Lynn Kunkel of Glencoe
Daniel Ryan Witte of Glencoe to Rhonda Lee Olson of Plymouth
Katelyn Beth Reiner of Hutchinson to Michael Justin Fritsch of Hutchinson
Christina Rose Erickson of Hutchinson to Jonathan Erik Burmeister of Hutchinson
Aaron Dennis Burkstrand Sr. of Hutchinson to Alexandria Rose Smith of Hutchinson
Charisse Martha Hansen of Hutchinson to Joshua Ryan Kieke of Hutchinson
Bradley Scott Murray of Hutchinson Emily Ann Schumacher of Hutchinson
Anthony Louis Dressen of Hutchinson to Rebecca Colleen Kenny of Hutchinson
Chloe Jean Powell of Glencoe to Joshua Thomas Kraby of Glencoe
Troy Jeffrey Schauer of Stewart to Ashley Christine Cramb of Stewart
Elizabeth Jo Tromborg of Glencoe to Martin Thomas Griebel of Glencoe
Tyler Janessa Novotny of Glencoe to James David Phillips of Glencoe
Katie Lynn Weber of Glencoe to Mitchell James Jewett of Glencoe
Zachary John Markgraff of Hutchinson to Rachel Alyssa Nowicke of Gibbon
Deane Edward Dietel of Hutchinson to Darlene Lila Westphal of Hutchinson
Danielle Lynn Crotteau of Hutchinson to Jacob Daniel Ansel Smith of Hutchinson
Jessica Berenice Martinez of Brownton to Christopher Carl Schmandt of Brownton
Emma Carole Annabelle Conner of Winsted to Tristan Dean Arioso of Winsted
Marriage Dissolutions:
Anita Rene Martin of Hutchinson from Adam David Martin of Hutchinson
William Blaine Peterson of Lester Prairie from Cassie Jean Peterson of Lester Prairie
Ashley May Dols of Glencoe from Matthew Paul Dols of Norwood
Jose Ulises Ramirez of Carver from Jessyca Yadira Ramirez of Glencoe
Justin Lee Wendlandt of Hutchinson from Sheila Marie Wendlandt of Hutchinson
Lee Allen Wright of Hutchinson from Patricia Lynn Wright of Hutchinson
Deanna Jean Mechelke of Glencoe from Dennis Ray Mechelke of Glencoe