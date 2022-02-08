Wedding rings

Marriage applications:

Adam Anthony Hanson of Hutchinson to Mindy Leah Kern of Hutchinson

Gabriel Matthew Brands of Hutchinson to Brianna Nicole Schwartz of Hutchinson

Benjamin David Evenson of Glencoe to Zoe Josephine Bertsch of Glencoe

Hugo Enrique Reyes-Jimenez of Hutchinson to Sydney Hazel Utecht of Hutchinson

Marriage dissolutions:

Megan Coleen Neubarth of Hamburg and Randall Allen Neubarth of Norwood

Rita Marie Weber of Glencoe and Dale Leroy Weber of Glencoe

Olga Chudnovska of Hutchinson and Maksim Volkov of Hutchinson

Duane Mark Jelkin of St. Cloud and Tamara Renae Jelkin of Hutchinson

Samantha Jean Manson of Hutchinson and Thomas Eugene Manson of New London