Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Some rain may mix in. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight. Some rain may mix in. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%.