The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Tyler Arneson, 22, of Eden Valley entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of failure to register as a predatory offender for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 20 through Dec. 16, 2020. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 90 days in McLeod County Jail and pay a fine and surcharge of $300.
Jeanne Lombardi, 50, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of assault for an offense that occurred on or about May 28, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 60 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a psychological evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $185.
Rene Figueroa de Leon, 18, of Minneapolis entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 23, 2020. Judge Winters stayed the adjudication of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Devon Anderson, 23, of Willmar, entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of aiding and abetting aggravated robbery for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 11, 2017. Judge Maher stayed the execution of 66 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 65 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete treatment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85.
In a second file, Devon Anderson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of possession of a controlled substance for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 11, 2017. The defendant appeared in District Court for sentencing. Judge Maher stayed the execution of 33 months in prison and placed the defendant on probation for five years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 65 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 30 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete treatment, have no use or possession of alcohol or non-prescription drugs, and pay a surcharge of $85. This sentence is concurrent with the previous file.