The McLeod County Attorney’s Office reported the following:
Anthony Ahl, 52, of Glencoe entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of gambling violation for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 16, 2019. Judge Maher placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 40 hours of sentence to service work and pay a fine and surcharge of $500.
Adam Helmbrecht, 35, of Lester Prairie entered a plea of guilty to one misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Aug. 9, 2019. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Nanette Labonne, 42, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of theft by wrongfully obtaining unemployment insurance benefits for an offense that occurred on or about October 2017 to February 2018. Judge Maher stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for one year. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 10 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 10 days of sentence to service work/community work service, and pay a fine and surcharge of $585.
Charles Sloan, 38, of St. Cloud entered a plea of guilty to one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for an offense that occurred on or about March 2020. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for three years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 67 days in McLeod County Jail and pay restitution in the amount of $2,881.
Jason Kruse, 40, of Hutchinson entered a plea of guilty to one gross misdemeanor count of driving while impaired for an offense that occurred on or about Nov. 21, 2020. Judge Donley stayed the imposition of sentence and placed the defendant on probation for two years. The conditions of probation are that the defendant serve 15 days in McLeod County Jail, serve 15 days of sentence to service work/community work service, complete a chemical dependency evaluation, follow the recommendations of the evaluation, attend a victim impact panel, and pay a fine and surcharge of $385.