Attendants of the 3M picnic July 13 were entertained during a tractor pull featuring Sneaky Pete's Pullers.
Competitors drove in 10 classes. Following are the first-, second- and third-place finishers of those events, including the names of the competitors, town, tractor name and distance.
800-POUND OFF THE LAWN
1. Bennett/Ben Gehrke, LeCenter, Inches County, 167.53
2. Luke Williams/Cory Peterson, Dassel, Gettem Hooked, 110.22
900-POUND OFF THE LAWN
1. Mark Bening, Hutchinson, Wild Fire, 240.25
2. Bruce Williams/Cory Peterson, Dassel, Always Something, 237.24
3. Becky/Ray Schlage, Oak Grove, Gotcha Too, 233.80
1100-POUND OFF THE LAWN
1. Mark Bening, Hutchinson, Yellow Mule, 285.29
2. Mark Bishman, Stewart, Charlie Horse, 267.12
3. Donn Hellwig, Princeton, Lil Babe, 265.27
950-POUND STOCK ALTERED
1. Tommy/Ray Schlag, Oak Grove, Wild Horses, 255.79
2. Dean Froemming, Hutchinson, Cub Cadet 142, 251.50
1050-POUND STOCK ALTERED
1. John/Ray Schlag, Oak Grove, Gotcha, 297.96
1050-POUND PRO/SUPER STOCK
1. Pat Schmitt, Hastings, Green, 262.54
2. Pat Schmitt, Hastings, Orange, 185.51
1100-POUND OPEN/UNLIMITED
1. Connie Walters, Dassel, Just Maybe, 267.23
2. Bob Schlag, Ham Lake, Wasted Wages, 191.13
1200-POUND OPEN/UNLIMITED
1. Ray Schlag, Oak Grove, Bad Beehavior, 276.36
2. Connie Walters, Dassel, Just Maybe, 244.49
1400-POUND OPEN/UNLIMITED
1. Ed Vincent, Ramsey, Kings Gone Bad, 186.51
1900-POUND MINI RODS
1. Ray Schlag, Oak Grove, Rolling Thunder, 296.14