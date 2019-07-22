Mark Benning 1100.jpg

Mark Bening of Hutchinson pulls along on the Yellow Mule to take first place in the 1100-pound off the lawn competition. He also earned first in the 900-pound off the lawn competition.

 Submitted photo

Attendants of the 3M picnic July 13 were entertained during a tractor pull featuring Sneaky Pete's Pullers.

Competitors drove in 10 classes. Following are the first-, second- and third-place finishers of those events, including the names of the competitors, town, tractor name and distance.

800-POUND OFF THE LAWN

1. Bennett/Ben Gehrke, LeCenter, Inches County, 167.53

2. Luke Williams/Cory Peterson, Dassel, Gettem Hooked, 110.22

900-POUND OFF THE LAWN

1. Mark Bening, Hutchinson, Wild Fire, 240.25

2. Bruce Williams/Cory Peterson, Dassel, Always Something, 237.24

3. Becky/Ray Schlage, Oak Grove, Gotcha Too, 233.80

1100-POUND OFF THE LAWN

1. Mark Bening, Hutchinson, Yellow Mule, 285.29

2. Mark Bishman, Stewart, Charlie Horse, 267.12

3. Donn Hellwig, Princeton, Lil Babe, 265.27

950-POUND STOCK ALTERED

1. Tommy/Ray Schlag, Oak Grove, Wild Horses, 255.79

2. Dean Froemming, Hutchinson, Cub Cadet 142, 251.50

1050-POUND STOCK ALTERED

1. John/Ray Schlag, Oak Grove, Gotcha, 297.96

1050-POUND PRO/SUPER STOCK

1. Pat Schmitt, Hastings, Green, 262.54

2. Pat Schmitt, Hastings, Orange, 185.51

1100-POUND OPEN/UNLIMITED

1. Connie Walters, Dassel, Just Maybe, 267.23

2. Bob Schlag, Ham Lake, Wasted Wages, 191.13

1200-POUND OPEN/UNLIMITED

1. Ray Schlag, Oak Grove, Bad Beehavior, 276.36

2. Connie Walters, Dassel, Just Maybe, 244.49

1400-POUND OPEN/UNLIMITED

1. Ed Vincent, Ramsey, Kings Gone Bad, 186.51

1900-POUND MINI RODS

1. Ray Schlag, Oak Grove, Rolling Thunder, 296.14

