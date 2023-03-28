For a quarter-century, people from around the McLeod County area have jammed the gym at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School.
Some come for the basketball, others may come to watch the gymnastics, dancers and other entertainers perform. One thing they all come for, though, is to support the children of the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation.
The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation assists children and their families who are facing substantial medical expenses due to a serious accident or illness. It does this by raising money through events such as the Jam the Gym event in Glencoe, but also by creating a support network.
The event benefits a new group of recipients each year, and to date there have been 185 recipients from 32 communities assisted by the Foundation’s efforts in the McLeod County area.
This year’s 25th annual Jam the Gym event is Saturday, April 1, at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School. Doors open at 4 p.m., and the festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. As always, attendees will be able to enjoy girls and boys all-star basketball games, with teams made up of local high school seniors. There will also be plenty of other entertainment from local groups, a silent auction, concessions and lots of other ways to give.
To celebrate the major milestone, there is no admission to this year’s event, although freewill donations will be accepted. Past recipients are also invited to attend for a special 25th anniversary program, where they’ll be able to register and receive a gift.
All proceeds will go to help the families of this year’s 10 recipients:
- Sawyer Anderson, 4, of Hutchinson, the son of Courtney and Joshua Mattson
- Lennyn Markgraf, 7 months, of Hutchinson, the daughter of Paityn Binsfeld and Devon Markgraf
- Victor Jannette, 16, of Hutchinson, the son of Robin and Mateo Briseno, and Nicholas Jannette
- Knox Rollins, 1, of Glencoe, the son of Hannah Wright
- Faith Krienke, 5, of Glencoe, the daughter of April Krienke
- Brynn West, 1, of Buffalo Lake, the daughter of Lara Egge and Matt West
- London Blaser, 9, of Lester Prairie, the daughter of Amanda Shelly
- Lily Lane, 2, of Lester Prairie, the daughter of Sarah and Matthew Lane
- Hoyt Lambert, 3, of Maple Lake, the son of Bryn and Andrew Lambert
- Josephine Weis, 12, of Paynesville, the daughter of Melissa and Daniel Weis
The Leader reached out to the families of local recipients to learn more about them.
SAWYER WAS HIS MOM's MIRACLE
As far as Courtney Mattson is concerned, her 4-year-old son Sawyer Anderson is a miracle.
When she was 22 weeks pregnant, Mattson contracted cytomegalovirus, or CMV, which was passed on through her placenta to Sawyer. With about 1 out of 200 babies born with congenital CMV, it’s the most common infectious cause of birth defects in the United States.
“I was told every Wednesday from the time we were diagnosed with CMV up until I had him at 35 weeks that I should abort him because he would not have a quality life,” Mattson said, “and now he thrives. He has proven all of the doctors completely wrong.”
Today, Anderson is a happy, curious little boy who enjoys things that light up, make noise and stimulate his other senses. But it’s not always easy. Sawyer was born with an enlarged spleen and liver, and brain calcifications. He’s developed autism and cerebral palsy, he’s non-verbal, requires a feeding tube, and is delayed developmentally.
“I explain it as, he’s a 4-year-old in a 4-year-old’s body, with a 6-month-old mentality,” Mattson said.
As such, Sawyer requires 24-hour care, and that duty falls largely on his mother, who is his full-time caregiver.
The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation has helped Sawyer’s family in several ways. Due to his cerebral palsy, he now requires a wheelchair, and the Foundation has helped the family purchase a wheelchair-accessible van.
Just as important, however, is the emotional backing the family has received. As transplants from Cokato who moved to Hutchinson less than a year ago, the Foundation has connected them with a support group they never knew existed. Mattson has grown especially close to Robin Briseno, the mother of another recipient this year.
“It’s been a big thing to help us get the van we need,” Mattson said, “but emotionally, it’s just nice to know that there are people out there who want to help and are nice enough to be there for other families who need the help. It’s also nice to know there are other families out there who are just like us.”
LENNYN'S SKULL SURGERY AT 4 MONTHS
Looking at Lennyn Markgraf today, it’s hard to believe that a couple months earlier, this 8-month-old little girl’s skull was completely reconstructed. But that’s exactly what was required when on her 4-month checkup, doctors noticed something wasn’t right.
“I noticed that her head shape, compared to other babies, was very skinny and long and growing out the back,” said Paityn Binsfeld, Lennyn’s mother.
Binsfeld mentioned this to the doctor during a routine checkup, who also noticed that Lennyn did not have a soft spot on her head. They were sent to Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul for further testing, where she was diagnosed with sagittal craniosynostosis, which means the suture that runs along the top of the skull, from the front of the head to the back of the head, was completely closed. Though her brain was healthy, it was growing out the back because her skull had fused too soon. The only way to fix it was surgery.
“When we found that out, that was our worst fear, that our 4-month-old baby was going to have to have a major skull surgery,” Binsfeld said.
Lennyn’s surgery was in January, and after about five hours, doctors successfully reconstructed her skull. But the difficulties were just beginning.
“I thought the surgery was going to be the worst part, but the worst part was the recovery after surgery,” Binsfeld said. “It would be like if you break your skull, you’re going to swell. She wasn’t even recognizable.”
The days following the surgery were overwhelming. Lennyn was bruised, required a feeding tube, spiked a fever, was dehydrated and throwing up. And with her eyes swollen shut, she couldn’t see a thing.
“She was terrified,” Binsfeld said. “She didn’t know where I was, so I had to lay by her and talk to her so she knew I was there.”
As long as those days were, the recovery happened quickly. By the fifth day, she was well enough to be taken home, and today it’s as if nothing ever happened.
“She’s completely back to her normal self and happy,” Binsfeld said.
During those difficult times, however, Binsfeld said the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation helped financially by paying for the meals and hotel room so that Lennyn’s parents could be with her the entire time.
“It took a lot of the stress out of a very stressful situation,” she said.
VICTOR'S BATTLE WITH BONE CANCER
In many ways, Victor Jannette is like most 16-year-old boys, “minus the trouble some teenagers tend to get into,” said his mother, Robin Briseno.
Bresino described her son as “kind of a nerd,” who enjoys video games, watching TV and movies, and getting outside for activities such as disc golf, which he just picked up last summer.
Unlike most teenagers, however, Victor is battling against Ewing Sarcoma of the spine, a form of cancer that often occurs in and around bones. He was diagnosed this past August after experiencing pain in his back, followed by tingling and weakness in his legs.
“We brought him into the ER, they wanted to do an MRI, so the next day we got him in right away and they found a large tumor in his spine,” Bresino said. “It was compressing his spinal cord, which was causing the leg symptoms, and it had also fractured the vertebrae in his spine.”
He was immediately admitted to Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis. Following a biopsy, he was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma and began chemotherapy treatment that week.
“That’s kind of been our life since,” Briseno said.
The good news is that there is hopefully a light at the end of the tunnel for Victor and his family. He recently finished radiation therapy and is nearly done with chemotherapy. Briseno said there is a 70 percent chance of beating the cancer following his treatment.
“He’ll have a new normal for life, but hopefully we won’t have to do this all again,” Briseno said.
Briseno said she had not heard of the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation. Several people reached out to her following Victor’s diagnosis, but she didn’t believe they qualified because the family has not had to pay any out-of-pocket medical expenses. Then one day the family’s water heater broke, and the repairman encouraged her to look into the Foundation again. This time, she applied and Victor was accepted.
“We’re really grateful for it and excited for the event,” Briseno said. “Hopefully in the future we can give back to the foundation too.”
FAITH DOESN'T LET CYCSTIC FIBROSIS SLOW HER DOWN
Faith Krienke of Glencoe was nominated by her school nurse for the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation.
"This foundation has helped me be able to give her a better birthday where we could go to the Great Wolf Lodge and stay for a few nights," said April Krienke, Faith's mom.
The 5 year old was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at 10 days old and her family has been treating her ever since.
"Just recently we found out that she has second and third-degree heart block, which will require a pacemaker one day but that still does not slow her down," April said. "She is very active."
Faith is always willing to do fun things such as horseback riding during the summer and snowmobiling during the winter. She also enjoys spending time with her family and collecting unicorns. She is an only child and her mom is her sole caregiver.
"One thing that I would really like for people to know is that cystic fibrosis needs to be brought to people's attention, so that way we can find a cure and little girls or boys will never have to face the possibility of loss of life or having to do lung transplants," April said. "This is not something that every parent wants to deal with but it does bring us closer."
For more information about cystic fibrosis, reach out to April at aprilkrienke@yahoo.com.
"I would also really like to thank the Tim Orth (Memorial Foundation) for helping my daughter," she added.
FOOTBALL IS A FAVORITE OF KNOX ROLLINS
The Tim Orth Memorial Foundation is helping Knox Rollins, age 22 months, with adaptive equipment, toys, and clothes that insurance doesn’t always pay for, as well as other equipment he will need as he develops.
"Knox is an only child," said his mom, Hannah Wright. "He loves watching sports, in person and on TV. Football is his favorite! He enjoys playing in his bouncer. He also loves being social, going out with his family and going for car rides."
The Glencoe resident is a survivor of Shaken Baby Syndrome. According to the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome, "Shaken Baby Syndrome/Abusive Head Trauma, or SBS/AHT, is a term used to describe the constellation of signs and symptoms resulting from violent shaking or shaking and impacting of the head of an infant or small child. The American Academy of Pediatrics describes SBS as a subset of AHT with injuries having the potential to result in death or permanent neurologic disability."
"He was born a healthy child," Hannah said. "Even though Knox is a happy and loved child, I want it to be known that his diagnosis was 100% preventable and that anyone struggling as a new parent has resources available to them," she said.
For more information about SBS, visit www.dontshake.org/learn-more.
BRYNN WEST IS A BALL OF ENERGY
Brynn is such a sweet girl, she can melt your heart with her smile. Brynn enjoys being around her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
"We applied to the Tim Orth Foundation because we are in need of help with obtaining a Cubby bed for Brynn," said Matt West. "This bed will mean Brynn will have a safer and much more restful night sleep with all the features the Cubby bed offers. Currently Brynn sleeps in a crib and often times wakes up screaming due to here legs and or arms being caught between the wooden railing supports. A mesh bumper is something that cannot be placed in the crib for Brynn as this would increase the possibility of suffocation."
Brynn will celebrate her second birthday in August. She was diagnosed with Trisomy 21 (Down Syndrome) at birth.
"Brynn has brought much happiness and joy to our family," her dad said. "Brynn is a ball of energy, always on the go wanting to explore her surroundings and get into mischief."
Her favorite things to do include playing with her two older brothers, playing with her dog, Pippy, admiring her reflection in a mirror and cuddling with mom and dad. Brynn has 2 older brothers, Logan,16, and Easton, 13.