Patrol car
ChiccoDodiFC

At approximately 8:49 p.m. Jan. 26, Hutchinson Police responded to the area of State Highway 15 South for a driving complaint of a Ford F-350 that nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.

Police located the suspect vehicle near the 1300 block of Highway 15 South and initiated a traffic stop. The male driver of the vehicle attempted to evade the officer and a pursuit ensued. The driver struck an occupied parked car on the 500 block of School Road North. There was also a person who was about to enter the occupied parked vehicle who had to jump out of the way to avoid getting struck by the truck.

