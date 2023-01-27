At approximately 8:49 p.m. Jan. 26, Hutchinson Police responded to the area of State Highway 15 South for a driving complaint of a Ford F-350 that nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on.
Police located the suspect vehicle near the 1300 block of Highway 15 South and initiated a traffic stop. The male driver of the vehicle attempted to evade the officer and a pursuit ensued. The driver struck an occupied parked car on the 500 block of School Road North. There was also a person who was about to enter the occupied parked vehicle who had to jump out of the way to avoid getting struck by the truck.
The truck veered into a snowbank. While attempting to free his vehicle from the snowbank, the driver backed up forcefully into a squad car twice and struck a bank of mailboxes. The truck caught fire. Officers approached the vehicle, ordering the male to exit. The male refused to exit the engulfed truck and had to be forcibly removed to safety.
The male, a 38-year-old Brownton man, was arrested and brought to Hutchinson Health to be evaluated for injuries sustained in the crash. The man was then transported to the McLeod County Jail. Charges are pending from the McLeod County Attorney’s Office.
Hutchinson Police Services, Hutchinson Fire Department, Allina Ambulance, McLeod County Sheriff’s Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Brownton Police all assisted with the incident.