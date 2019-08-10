Next time you're having lunch or dinner in a restaurant, look around. What are people doing? I've noticed that instead of visiting with each other, heads are down because people are often focused on their phones.
We're so obsessed with technology that we even talk and read while driving. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, during the past five years in Minnesota, distracted or inattentive driving was a contributing factor in 1 in 5 crashes, resulting in an average of 53 deaths and 216 serious injuries each year.
With statistics such as this, it's not surprising the Minnesota Legislature has passed the hands-free cell phone law that makes it illegal to hold your phone in your hand while driving.
Personally, I think it's a good thing to take a break from electronic gadgets. I was in Grand Marais recently where cell phone reception was limited. It felt good not to be tied to my phone.
You can experience this same technology break at a new event: Screen-Free Family Fun 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Library Square in downtown Hutchinson.
The Passport to the Parks event features the following activities:
- Storyhour: Sherry Lund, children's librarian, and her dog, Scout, are sharing a special story time about therapy animals. This story hour will highlight the library's partnership with the R.E.A.D. program.
- Robots: Rachelle Golden, teen services librarian, and members of the library's Tweens and Teens Coding Club will demonstrate mini robots.
- Arts and crafts: The Hutchinson Center for the Arts is hosting two arts and crafts tables. Younger children can make bookmarks and older children will paint bookends to be used in the young adult area of the library.
- Pioneer games: Historic Hutch volunteers are sharing information about Hutchinson's history and will have pioneer games available for children to play.
- Scavenger hunt: Each family will be given a scavenger hunt sheet to guide them through the park and activity stations. Turning in the sheet when completed will earn children a small prize. Facepainting will also be available.
- Free refreshments: Friends of the Library are providing popcorn and bottled water.
Katy Hiltner, head librarian, said it was Mary Hodson, president of the Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, who approached them with the idea of Screen-Free Family Fun at Library Square.
Why is it important to take a break from screens? Librarians Lund and Golde said research shows that when families spend time together doing activities not tied to electronic devices, children tend to improve their emotional health, behavior and academics.
In addition to participating in activities during Monday night's events, families can pick up a free McLeod County Family Resource Guide. This handy, easy-to-use 28-page publication offers a one-stop stop of local resources for everything from basic needs such as food and shelter to education/child care, employment and training, health services, transportation and more.
Screen-Free Family Fun is one of several new Passport to the Parks events, which provide opportunities for families to play and learn together. Others have included Dig into Learning at the Ridge; Warm Hands, Warms Hearts; McLeod for Tomorrow’s Winterfest; Books and Baseball; Bikes and Board Bonanza; and Bikes Rock! These free family activities are sponsored by local service organizations and funded in part by a Grow Your Own grant from the Southwest Initiative Foundation.
"Library programming continues to be an important part of the work we do," Hiltner said. "Our goal is to provide something for everyone. We enjoy offering fun and educational programs, and it's especially rewarding when we can partner with local groups and community organizations. The Passport to the Parks Program in Library Square has it all: The setting is our beautiful city park and we get to work with amazing organizations to provide a fun-filled evening for families"
"We are the fun place to go!" Lund said.
Next up at the library
It's been a busy summer at the Hutchinson Public Library with reading programs for children, tweens, teens and adults.
"It has been great to see so many people stopping in to the library to pick up books, check out movies, use the computers or find a quiet, cool place to read and hangout," said Lund and Golde.
Save the dates for the following programs:
- Saturday, Sept. 7: Theresa Leider of Hutchinson Police Services is presenting "Safe Internet Usage and Scam Education" at 10:30 a.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 26: Author event with Phyllis Cole-Dai, who will talk about her book, "Beneath the Same Stars: Fictionalizing the 1862 U.S.-Dakota War" at 2 p.m. at the McLeod County Historical Museum, and 6 p.m. at the Glencoe Public Library.
- Tuesday, Oct. 1: Author event with Megan Cooley who will talk about her young adult book at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 19: Harry Potter Party 12:30-4:30 p.m. for grades 6-12. Watch a Harry Pottery movie, enjoy snacks and make a wand.