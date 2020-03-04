Dwight D. Eisenhower was in the White House when Danny and the Juniors released “At The Hop.” It reached No. 1 on the U.S. charts Jan. 6, 1958, and went on to be named one of the top singles of 1958. It’s one of many Hit Parade singles you can expect to hear when the Whitesidewalls take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Crow River Winery.
Since the early 1970s, the five-man band has made a career of playing what they call “the golden era” of doo-wop and early rock ’n’ roll music from 1954 to 1964. Their song list runs to thousands of hits they’ve performed over the years, among them are favorites such as “Runaround Sue” by Dion and the Belmonts, “Chantilly Lace” by the Big Bopper, “Just Like Romeo and Juliet” by the Reflections, “Little Deuce Coupe” by the Beach Boys and “Hello Mary Lou” by Ricky Nelson.
Chelsey Koubsky, general manager at Crow River Winery, said in an earlier Leader interview they get requests to have the band back year after year and that the Whitesidewalls were a favorite amongst their guests.
In addition to the winery appearance, the Whitesidewalls are well-known locally due to their annual appearance on the closing day of the McLeod County Fair. The band packs the Corporate Tent with its fast-paced show. It’s not too early to save the date: Sunday, Aug. 23.
Part of the band’s appeal is the chemistry between the longtime members and the fun they have on stage.
“It’s absolutely a blast to play to an audience,” Pat Brown said in an earlier Leader interview. “There’s nothing like a standing ovation and an encore. We all love the music. The formula works and we don’t deviate from what people expect us to play. We feel blessed to be able to do this.”