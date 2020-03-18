Much like health care in general, nursing has become increasingly complex.
The registered nurse license provides entry into the general practice, but the amount of knowledge needed for modern nursing requires extensive education in field such as medical-surgical, pediatric, pain management, cardiac vascular, oncology, hospice, case management, emergency nursing, critical care and many others. Hutchinson Health is joining national certification organizations in honoring nurses Thursday in celebration of what has been dubbed Certified Nurses Day. The hospital is celebrating its 19 board certified nurses.
One of those nurses, Kristi Hanson, answered questions for this Q&A:
What made you want to become a nurse?
After being diagnosed with Hodgkins lymphona in 1991, at the age of 11 years old, I knew I was destined to become a nurse and give back to others who were in need. I watched diligently as a patient, and learned the magnitude of care, empathy and compassion that encompassed the nursing profession. I soon started classes and worked as a certified nursing assistant in Burns Manor while in High School. I received my Licensed Practical Nursing Degree and working within the Fairview Urgent Care System while finishing my Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities. After receiving my four-year degree as an RN, I’ve since worked at Hutchinson Health in the emergency department, ICU, medical/surgical floor, surgery and oncology. Each of these stepping stones have helped me become the nurse I am today, working with all ages, cultures and diseases during the past 18 years.
What is your general strategy for making patients comfortable?
Building a initial rapport with my patients, and their families and caregivers is a key strategy for helping my patients feel comfortable and safe. As a current oncology and infusion nurse in our Hutchinson Cancer Center, my main goal is the comfort and well-being of my chemotherapy patients, not only physically but also emotionally. Our patients rely immensely on the direction and teaching from our nursing staff, and we embrace that one-to-one interaction every day with care and compassion. It is a key component throughout our entire organization. As I nurse I strive to find the time to connect with my patients, especially finding one key positive element to lighten the spirits of my patient.
What advice would you give a student who is thinking about becoming a nurse?
I would highly encourage any student to go into nursing, or any aspect of the health care field. It’s an ever-changing job that encompasses a rewarding environment every day. It’s an opportunity to care for all spectrums of ages and the entire community. There are obvious demands that come with this type of job, including shift work, difficult patient scenarios, trauma, stress and even death. But the benefits of caring for the greater good day after day outweighs those demands. Nursing school can be challenging, with demands of long clinical hours and studying, but again, the outcome of giving back and caring for others is an exceptional reward! As a student graduating, the options are endless.
What’s the best part of being a nurse?
The best part of being a nurse is working in an ever-changing environment that utilizes evidence-based practice, new technology, safety protocols and advancements in nursing practice to make the best outcomes for our patients and our staff. We are allowed as nurses to always attend continuing education, and be supported in learning the best practices for our patients. Yet even with all of the changes occurring, one thing that never changes in our emotional connection and commitment to our patients, their families and our community. My heart is full every single day I walk out of Hutchinson Health. Nurses will forever be recognized as a needed profession, and I’m beyond grateful for my team, my co-workers, my patients and my community.