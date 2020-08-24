Rain didn't dampen the enthusiasm of pullers and spectators at the garden tractor pull Aug. 8 during the annual family outing at Gopher Campfire Club.
"We had a fairly good show until mother nature shut us down," reported Kevin Veldkamp, one of the owners of Wild Card Pulling. "(The) classes we did not get to because of rain: 1,300-pound 1,500 cc max, 1,150-pound 20-horsepower stock single, 1,150 -pound 20-horsepower stock twin, 1,400-pound 4-cylinder open and 1,900-pound open V8 31-inch tire mini rod."
Following are first-, second- and third-place finishers including the name of the competitor, tractor name, town and distance:
850-POUND YOUTH STOCK 14 HORSEPOWER AND UNDER TURF TIRE ONLY
- First: Luke Williams, Always Something, Dassel, 116.6 feet
- Second: Bentley Sieben, Huff N Puff, St. Joseph, 94.3 feet
- Third: Bentley Sieben, Kubota Kub, St. Joseph, 87.9 feet
900-POUND 14 HORSEPOWER AND UNDER TURF TIRE CLASS
- First: Mark Benning, Wildfire, Hutchinson, 129.4 feet
- Second: James Trantina, Kubota Kub, St. Joseph, 128.1 feet
- Third: Anders Peterson, Always Something, Dassel, 114.1 feet
950-POUND STOCK ALTERED
- First: James Trantina, Fearless, St. Joseph, 170.8 feet
- Second: Dean Froemming, Yellow Cub 142, Hutchinson, 144 feet
- Third: Will Mortenson, John Deere 216, Rice, 141.5 feet
950 STOCK 14 HORSEPOWER OR UNDER BAR LUG
- First: Shelly Cichan, Spoiled Rotten, Princeton, 162.5 feet
- Second: Will Mortenson, Cub 122, Rice, 154.2 feet
- Third: Ray Klim, Pony Express, Long Prairie, 148.5 feet
1,050-POUND STOCK ALTERED
- First: Will Mortenson, John Deere 216, Rice, 179.7 feet
- Second: Jim Trantina, Red Storm, St. Joseph, 175.3 feet
- Third: James Trantina, Fearless, St Joseph, 159.3 feet
1,050-POUND 20 HORSEPOWER AND UNDER STOCK
- First: Matt Bishman, M-J 20/20, Milaca, 170.2 feet
- Second: Melissa Peterman, Wheel Horse, Zimmerman, 168.9 feet
- Third: Anders Peterson, Workin On It, Dassel, 162.5 feet
1,050-POUND STOCK TWIN CYLINDER 23 HORSEPOWER AND UNDER
- First: Jon Larsen, Rolling Thunder, Henning, 172.7 feet
- Second: Jarod Veldkamp, Night Train, Paynesville, 163.2 feet
- Third: Jake Scrupp, Red Zone II, Glencoe, 162.5 feet
1,200-POUND MODIFIED 1,500 CC MAX
- First: Daryl Rath, Just Maybe+, Hutchinson, 175.9 feet
- Second: James Trantina, Grasshopper 1, St. Joseph, 169.5 feet
- Third: Travis Melchert, Bad Company, Eden Valley, 167.6 feet
1,050-POUND STOCK 14 HORSEPOWER
- First: Ray Klim, Pony Express, Long Prairie, 193.8 feet
- Second: Shelly Cichon, Spoiled Rotten, Princeton, 167 feet
- Third: Wiill Mortenson, Cub 122, Rice, 157.4 feet
1,850-POUND OPEN V8 31-INCH TIRE MINI ROD
- First: John Polieka, Highway 31, Glencoe, 292.6 feet
- Second: Wade Carrigan, Heartbeat, Henderson, 269 feet
- Third: Wade Carrigan, Thunderstruck, Henderson, 264.9 feet
The garden tractor pull results were supplied by Kevin Veldkamp of Wild Card Pulling. For more information, call 320-293-3568.