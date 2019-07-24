Doug Rathke of Hutchinson was one of two people who represented the United States in blade shearing at the World Sheep Shearing Competition, July 4-7, in Le Dorat, France. The USA Blade Team placed 10th overall in the world. Individually, Rathke placed 19th in the world.
There were a total of six people chosen to represent the United States. Two shearers were selected for machine shearing, two for blade shearing and two for wool handling. All representatives were the top-scoring competitors at national competitions.
Rathke has represented the United States at the World Sheep Shearing Competition eight times.
Rathke has been shearing sheep for nearly 40 years and shears with both machine and hand blades. Although he mostly shears farm flocks in the Midwest, he also has had a variety of shearing experience throughout the United States and abroad including shearing in New Zealand, Canada, Ireland, Wales, England, Norway, France, Australia, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan (Central Asia).
Over the past two decades, Rathke has consistently had top placings at various contests in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Kansas, Ohio, Oklahoma, California, South Dakota, and Edmonton and Calgary in Canada. In 2000, he won nationals in Denver, Colorado. He has been selected as the Charlie Swaim Tournament USA Shearer of the Year in 2004 and 2005.
Rathke has represented the USA Shearing Team for the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing championships in 1996, 1998, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2010, 2014 and 2019. In addition to competing in hand blade shearing, machine shearing and wool handling, Doug also serves as a USA representative to the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing Council.