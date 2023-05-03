Hutchinson Police Officer Ross MacMullan was in for a surprise when he was called to the REACH room at Hutchinson Middle School last week.
Eighth-graders enrolled in the REACH program, which offers academic support, and social and emotional education, had prepared posters, letters and treats (and a hug) expressing their gratitude for MacMullan's work as the school resource officer, and the work of officers in the Hutchinson Police Department.
"It felt good to make someone's day and show them we appreciate all they do for us," said student Josh Heitman.
Following the first surprise, more followed when sixth- and seventh-grade students made their way to the Hutchinson Police Services office downtown, bringing along more of the same words and tokens of appreciation.
"Your service means a lot to me and the community," wrote one student who shared with officers the struggles they had faced at home. "Thank you and all the other officers for putting your life on the line and helping and listening when something is wrong, and thanks for caring and keeping us protected."
REACH Director Chad Harlander said the event was prompted by recent news from Pope County, where Sheriff's Deputy Josh Owen was killed while responding to a domestic violence call.
"We have a REACH program in that area," Harlander said. "A former REACH student that graduated from that program went into law enforcement and was an officer on site there."
The local REACH group asked others to keep the officers in their thoughts, which inspired Hutchinson students to take action locally.
"It was motivating," said student Toby Ballard. "They don't know what will happen every day. Feels good we can live in peace."
Reaching out to officers also highlighted one of REACH's lessons, which teaches students to look beyond themselves, and practice selflessness.
"The foundation of REACH is relationships, and it's the No. 1 core value of our school district," Harlander said.