Hutchinson Police Officer Ross MacMullan was in for a surprise when he was called to the REACH room at Hutchinson Middle School last week.

Eighth-graders enrolled in the REACH program, which offers academic support, and social and emotional education, had prepared posters, letters and treats (and a hug) expressing their gratitude for MacMullan's work as the school resource officer, and the work of officers in the Hutchinson Police Department. 

Tags