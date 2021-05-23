The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all facets of people's lives. If you need a hand up during these difficult times, the following help is available locally.
SUMMER FEEDING PROGRAM
Bundled meals to go for children age 0-18 are available June 9 through Aug. 13, but no meals are available the week of July 5-9. There is no income requirements, and children can eat as many days as the summer feeding program is in service.
The meals include breakfast and lunch for five days. Pickup is 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Mondays (meals for Monday and Tuesday) and Wednesdays (meals for Wednesday through Friday) at Door 8 at the back of Hutchinson High School. Recipients enter from the East Parking Lot.
To order meals, use the Summer Feeding Student Order Form on the school district website isd423.org. The form will be updated 9 a.m. Tuesdays and will close at 9 a.m. Thursdays. If you would like to volunteer call Jen Wicklund at 320-583-9929 or email jenwicklund@gmail.com.
FREE MEALS
The following occasional meals are available in Hutchinson at no charge:
- Dinner 4-6 p.m. the first Sunday of the month (except on holidays) at Faith Lutheran, 335 Main St. S.; 320-587-2093.
- Dinner 6-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W.; 320-587-3031.
- Breakfast 8:30-10:30 a.m. every third Saturday at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1040 South Grade Road S.W.; 320-587-2776.
HELP WITH LAUNDRY
Laundry Love is a free laundry service the third Tuesday of the month at Maytag Laundry, 1025 State Highway W, Hutchinson. This service includes free machine use, and soap and dryer sheets are provided. Laundry Love is sponsored by Vineyard United Methodist Church, 320-587-2200, and River of Hope Church, 320-587-4414.
HELP WITH DIAPERS
Common Cup's Diaper Distribution is 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. the last Tuesday of each month in Hutchinson and Glencoe. Each family may receive diapers at only one site and one bag per child. Registration is not required, but parents must sign in and list the children and their ages. Children do not need to be present. Diaper pick-up sites are:
- Hutchinson Common Cup office, 105 Second Ave. S.W.
- Glencoe City Center, 1022 12th St. E., look for the Common Cup signs on the north side
For more information, call the Common Cup office at 320-587-2213.
EMERGENCY FOOD SHELF
The McLeod Emergency Food Shelf has two distribution sites:
- 808 E. 12th St., Glencoe, 320-864-2088
- 498 State Highway 7 E., Hutchinson, 320-587-4796
Hours are the same at both sites: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Friday, and 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Mobile outreach is also available. For more information, visit mcleodemergencyfoodshelf.org or call the Glencoe business office at 320-864-2088.
FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
Common Cup Ministry gathers the spiritual and financial resources of area churches into one “common cup” and shares them with those in need.
Financial resources — in the form of donations — come from churches, individuals, area businesses and organizations such as United Way of McLeod County, Thrivent Financial and the I.J. Burich Foundation. Common Cup also raises money through its thrift store in Glencoe.
Common Cup helps directly through vouchers for needs ranging from fuel and utilities to rent and lodging. Trailblazer tokens are also available for transportation. For more information, call Common Cup at 320-587-2213 or visit common-cup.org.
United Community Action Partnership, or UCAP, also offers assistance with emergency shelter, financial education, food assistance, rental and mortgage assistance, child care, refugee resettlement services and more. The Hutchinson office is at 218 Main St. S. For more information, call 320-587-5244 or visit unitedcapmn.org.