Sunday is the final day of the 147th McLeod County Fair. You can’t beat it for enrichment and entertainment. For the price of admission, you can spend the entire day — 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m. — touring the barns and exhibits, watching shows of all kinds, listening to music and more. If you pack a lunch, you probably can get by without spending a dime past admission.
The first McLeod County Fair took place in Glencoe in 1855. It moved to Hutchinson in 1872 and was in a tent in the downtown area. A permanent site of 20 acres was purchased in southeast Hutchinson in 1896. For almost 100 years, this site was home to the County Fair.
Things changed in early 1990. Due to the growth of 3M, negotiations were started for the sale of the McLeod County Fairgrounds to the company. The sale was finalized on Sept. 1, 1991. The new fairgrounds took root in southwest Hutchinson with the opening ceremonies in August 1993.
As much as I enjoyed the old fairgrounds, you can’t argue with progress. The new fairgrounds, which aren’t all that new anymore, are great. Parking is easy, it’s handicap accessible and everything is convenient.
I applaud those folks who looked ahead and built the fairgrounds to be more than a home for the McLeod County Fair. Today, this venue is rented throughout the year for many activities including the Heart of Minnesota’s Paws on Parade, the Upper Midwest A-C Club’s Orange Spectacular, the Minnesota Garlic Festival, the Lynn Hustlers’ Halloween Party and much more.
Fair times are good times
The McLeod County Fair has been part of my life for as long as I can remember. As a child, I looked forward to going to the fair.
One of my favorite memories is entering the old fairgrounds by 3M. The Adams Street entrance featured a large marquee that spanned several lanes. Driving under it was magical. It marked the beginning of a whole new world.
We’d go as a family. At the fairgrounds, my dad would take a bundle of tickets and put them in the barrel. We always said a little prayer and hoped for the best. In the late 1950s, he was a finalist in the drawing for a car.
I loved the bright lights, the cloying sweetness of spun sugar and the chance encounters with friends.
Everything seemed so big back then. Although I grew up on a farm, it was still fun to look at the animals. We’d walk through all the barns and then the 4-H Building, the Fine Arts Building and the Horticulture Building to look at the many exhibits.
One of my favorite stops was the Department of Natural Resources display of fish under the Grandstand. We’d lean up against the glass and look eyeball to eyeball. It was cool.
I’m not the only one who enjoys reminiscing. When asked on social media to share their favorite memories of the McLeod County Fair, these folks responded.
”Demo derby.” — Tina Huebner
“Definitely the Whitesidewalls closing the fair on Sunday.” — Dee Tepley
”The death on the highway films the sheriff’s office used to show in the late ’70s early ’80s.” — Rex Palmer
”When we used to play there, so disappointed to be left out.” — Chuck Thiel
”The former fairgrounds: Buildings, school districts’ displays, 4-H, Horticulture Building with outdoor pond and seating in the center, built in 1930s.” — Darrol Bussler
”Remembering the warm nights walking through the fair, seeing friends from school that you would be seeing shortly. Living on a farm in the country was a bit different from now.” — Brenda Black
”I loved the old fairgrounds. The buildings were so unique and my favorite was the horse barn. (I) even had my golden palomino horse there when I was 16 and got to ride in front of the Grandstand. Great memories.” — Linda Kohls Kalenberg
”Helping my grandpa take apples to the County Fair in the 1940s. And then in the ’50s all the 4-H exhibits and working on the demo derbies in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.” — Anne Hahn
”I got to work showing the gory crash movies underneath the Grandstand at the old 3M fairgrounds back in the late 1970s.” — David Paetow
”My best memories were at the old fairgrounds — maybe because I was a kid. I’d go everyday and play nickel pitch and the diggers. And it was nice to watch car racing on the oval track and assigned seating.” — Jim Olson
”Tractor pull.” — Alex Van Dyke
”I met my husband at the fair. He also was co-founder of the first demo derby put on by the Stewart Ice Racing Club. The fair had many fun and good memories.” — Georgia Forcier
”Jumping the back fence because we could never afford to get in.” — Mike Niece
”The cattle barn (or whatever). I remember it even having a basement. They did a lot of different events in there.” — Justen Paulsen
”Back in the mid-’70s I saw a guy cheating to get in the fair for free by scaling the fence. (He) broke his leg on the landing. He was no spring chicken either.” — Sue Forcier
”Old fairgrounds were way better. Racing, demos. We got in free, and as a kid, that’s important. Parents can’t afford to pay for their kids to get in and have spending money. We went every day, all day when we were kids.” — Mary Anderson
”Working in the diner with Kathy Gram. My favorite high school job.” — Heather Goldschmidt
”I love seeing the Whitesidewalls.” — Cynthia Fink
”I live directly across the street from the old fairgrounds. (I) liked (it) when they had the races. If there was a lot of dust being seen, someone hit the fence. I also helped at the gate selling tickets. (The) person in charge was Andy Ypma. If we had a problem, we’d holler Annnndy and he’d come to the rescue. If someone jumped the fence, he’d have them pay double to get in. Best job!” — Lynn Miller
”The Grandstand at the old 3M fairgrounds. Looking at all the fish and watching tractor pulls.” — Deb Nowak
”The chicks hatching at the FFA children’s barnyard and all the baby animals in there as well.” — Lisa Nowak Stifter
”Washing towels and aprons for the 4-H cafe. I did it for three or four years. (I) always used the money to help buy school clothes.” — Moria Marie Albrecht
”Showing livestock, dairy goats in my case, back when there were other people showing in the open show because we didn’t have to be there for very long.” — Bev Nohr
”I have a few with my husband hanging out in the horse barn, sleeping in our van on the grounds, and celebrating our birthday in the Pavilion with friends and a few beers.” — Wanda Siewert
”The Whitesidewalls. They are awesome.” — Deb Krone
“‘Working’ in a Tupperware booth with my grandma when I was a kid. Nice memories.” — Dawn Wolter
”My memories are of the ‘old’ fairgrounds. It turned into a magical place at night. Because at that point in time our fair was held after the Minnesota State Fair, it was often the first time we wore our winter coats while walking through the many luxurious trailer homes, trying to decide which was the perfect floor plan for the life that we anticipated we would eventually have. The fact that cars were given away! My mom, being super organized, would have our (tickets) arranged numerically so that she could claim the car quickly. The ‘square’ horticulture building. We discovered early on that it was not the best place to meet guys. The 4-H barns were perfect for that. At least once every fair, we were warned to stay away from the tent at the south end of the Midway. We didn’t know what a hootchie-cootchie dancer was, but we suspected if viewed, it could cause lightning to strike. I was living out of state when I got word that the fair site had suffered damage. Sad doesn’t begin to cover it!” — Mary Wuethrich Fylling