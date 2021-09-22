Did you know the New Testament of the Bible consists of 260 chapters, divided into 7,959 verses or roughly 184,600 words. This might change slightly depending on the version.
No matter what, it’s a mouthful.
Grace Bible Church of Silver Lake recently conducted a 24-Hour Bible Read-a-Thon. It started with the New Testament at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, and continued until just prior to the 9:30 a.m. morning worship service Sunday, Sept. 19.
Readers completed the entire New Testament and then started on the Psalms. The Sunday service include a focus upon the Bible, which included a Gideons International presentation. Members of the Glencoe Gideons Camp helped by spending several hours reading during the Read-a-Thon.
In case you’re not familiar with the Gideons, according to Wikipedia, the evangelical Christian association for men was founded in 1899 at Janesville, Wisconsin. The group’s primary activity, along with their wives in the auxiliary, is “encouraging each other to do the work of the Lord, focusing on who they are before God, and strengthening the power of their personal testimony for the Lord Jesus Christ.”
They are most recognized for distributing copies of scripture free of charge, paid for by freewill offerings from local churches and from members themselves. This Bible distribution is a worldwide enterprise in 200 countries, territories and possessions.
The Gideons at Grace Bible Church were from a variety of local churches. The Bible readings were carried live on Facebook and were accessed through the church website at silverlakechurch.org.