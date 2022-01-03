Now that all the hoopla surrounding the holidays is over, it’s time to dig in for the the long haul of winter. One way to break up the monotony is to take up a hobby. One of the best is reading — especially if you sign up to participate in the Adult Winter Reading Program sponsored by local libraries. This year’s theme is “Winter Reads 2022.”
So what makes it special? You can earn a prize for reading five books. If you’re like me, you probably would be reading five books anyway, the prize is the cherry on top.
Hutchinson Public Library’s program runs Jan. 3 through March 12. It’s open to readers age 20 or older. Only one entry per person. To participate, register at the front desk. Once a patron has read five books, the person will be asked to fill out an entry form online or stop by the library to fill out a form. In case you’re thinking the reading log is like school book reports, never fear. It’s a short questionnaire that you answer by checking the boxes.
This year’s prize offerings include a mug, tote bag or chocolate bar. Prizes are available while supplies last.
Inspired to keep reading? No problem.
“After completing the first reading log, patrons can stop by the library to pick up a Bonus Reading Log,” said Katy Hiltner, head librarian. “Readers who read five more books will earn their choice of a “like-new” free book. The bonus reading log also features the return of the Bucket Reading List Challenge. Readers who select three books from the Bucket Reading List will be entered into a raffle prize drawing and will earn a small participation prize.”
For specific information about Glencoe, Brownton and Winsted’s Adult Winter Reading programs, contact the individual libraries.
According to Elizabeth Cronk, Meeker County head librarian, the adult winter reading program is also offered at Litchfield, Dassel, Grove City and Cosmos.
“The program can only be done once,” Cronk said. “At Litchfield and Dassel, those who turn in a completed card with all six books will be entered in prize drawings sponsored by the Friends of the Library.”
LOOKING BACK
Last year at this time, entertainment venues, health clubs and restaurants were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Libraries had a short closure early on, but were able to pivot to provide modified services. In this Leader Q&A, Katy Hiltner shares how the pandemic impacted the library.
What modified services were offered?
One of the services that came about is curbside pick-ups. While this service slowed during the summer, we suspect its demand will increase again during the winter months.
Another featured service that the library now offers is “grab bags.” Patrons can call ahead and place an order with staff. Once the materials are ready, the patron will be notified their items are ready for pick-up. Families have especially been enjoying this service as it’s a great way to mix up the books they check out. Staff also has a great deal of fun picking out materials based on interests.
While the Hutchinson Public Library does not have in-person programming scheduled for this winter, we do continue to offer a variety of program opportunities. There are take-and-make kits for children and teens. In addition, a partnership with the Hutchinson Center for the Arts provides featured art kits. Thanks to HCVN, Rachelle Golde, Hutchinson youth services librarian, is able to film story hours each week, which air on HCVN and are posted online. Patrons are encouraged to check out the website for the latest programs.
Was it challenging to keep the doors open during the pandemic?
We had great guidance and support from the Pioneerland Library System and the city of Hutchinson. Everyone on the Hutchinson staff and throughout the library system pitched in to make adjustments to keep library services available to patrons. Helping others is at the heart of library services, and the library staff embraces this attitude time and again.
Is the library fully open now? Are patrons returning to in-library services?
The Hutchinson Public Library is open for business — no appointments necessary. Some patrons do call ahead to reserve computer time, but patrons are also welcome to stop in to sign up for a computer.
The library’s hours are 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. We are open the same number of hours but are now open an hour earlier and close an hour earlier.
How are things different today than a year ago?
We have been thrilled to see the return of regular library patrons as well as signing up new patrons with library cards. While people are still utilizing Pioneerland Library System’s e-book collection, patrons are also returning to browse the shelves or to pick up their requested materials, including hotspots.
The Friends Book Sale table is also a huge draw. People are stopping regularly to shop for books, puzzles and magazines. The library’s meeting room is also available for reservation, and people just enjoy coming to the library for a quiet place to read or study.