Travelers in 12 southwest Minnesota counties are now able to get text messages for state highway advisories, construction project updates, and public participation opportunities in the region. The counties are McLeod, Meeker, Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine.
While people have been able to sign up for emails to stay informed of construction projects and studies, travelers now have the convenient option of being notified by text of road situations that will help them make informed travel decisions, or let them know of occasions when they can provide feedback and learn about upcoming projects and events.
Some of the situations where a text may be issued:
- road closures (such as winter hazards, crashes, road repairs and construction)
- travel advisories (such as flooding, weather-related situations and pavement buckles)
- in-person meetings and events
- online surveys and events
To sign up for text alerts, go to mndot.gov/d8 and look for “Email and text updates” under the “Connect with us” heading. Click the link and choose to receive messages via email or text message. Subscribers must choose either email or text; however, a text message alert will also trigger an email due to the way the software program works. Then choose “Construction projects” and subscribe to specific projects and/or “Southwest MN Travel Alerts” within the category Southwest MN (MnDOT District 8). Topics with a cellphone icon are available for text messages.
People may also sign up for project updates by choosing the “Sign up for project email updates” directly from individual project web pages that have the update option.