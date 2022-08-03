Tuesday was quite a day for Hutchinson. We made the news with a record high heat index of 114 degrees. It's not surprising the day's dangerous heat and humidity brought a severe thunderstorm to town. Sirens announced it was incoming with high winds, thunder, lightning and rain. The southeast corner of Hutchinson from Ridgewater College east along Century Avenue and Jefferson Street appeared to be hard hit, so much so the college's electronic sign is now leaning. Clean up was well underway by noon Wednesday.
— Kay Johnson