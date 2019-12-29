Christmas is over, time to get rid of that messy tree in your house.
The city of Hutchinson will provide 10 locations for residents to drop off their real Christmas trees for recycling Jan. 6-24:
- Jaycees South Park, Goebel Street Southwest and Larson Street Southwest
- Kimberly Park, Hilltop Drive Northeast
- Linden Park, Sunset Street Southwest
- Northwoods Park, Northwoods Avenue Northeast
- Roberts Park, parking lot off Roberts Road Southwest
- Rolling Meadows East Park, Seventh Avenue Northwest
- South Park, Fourth Avenue Southwest
- VFW Park, Sherwood Street Southeast
- Women’s Club Park, Campbell Lane Northwest
- Island View Heights Park, West Shore Drive
All ornaments, tinsel, garland, wire, plastic bags and tree stands must be removed from trees dropped off for chipping by city crews.
Hutchinson residents and those from McLeod County can also bring their real Christmas tree to Creekside Soils, 1500 Adams St. S.E., Hutchinson, a quarter-mile south of the National Guard Armory.
The recycling of Christmas trees is an annual project for the betterment of the environment. By recycling a renewable resource and providing organic mulch and compost, this resource can keep giving into the future.
For more information or questions, call the Public Works Department at 320-234-4219.
— Stephen Wiblemo