Recycle your Christmas tree at city parks
The city of Hutchinson will be recycling real Christmas trees Dec. 26-Jan. 30.
The following drop-off sites are available:
  • Driftriders Park, West Shore Drive
  • Jaycee South Park, Goebel Street Southwest
  • Kimberly Park, Hilltop Drive Northeast
  • Linden Park, Sunset Street Southwest
  • Northwoods Park, Northwoods Avenue Northeast
  • Roberts Park, Roberts Road Southwest
  • Rolling Meadows East Park, Seventh Avenue Northwest
  • South Park, Fourth Avenue Southwest 
  • VFW Park, Sherwood Street Southeast 
  • Women’s Club Park, Campbell Lane Northwest

