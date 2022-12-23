- Driftriders Park, West Shore Drive
- Jaycee South Park, Goebel Street Southwest
- Kimberly Park, Hilltop Drive Northeast
- Linden Park, Sunset Street Southwest
- Northwoods Park, Northwoods Avenue Northeast
- Roberts Park, Roberts Road Southwest
- Rolling Meadows East Park, Seventh Avenue Northwest
- South Park, Fourth Avenue Southwest
- VFW Park, Sherwood Street Southeast
- Women’s Club Park, Campbell Lane Northwest
top story
Recycle your real Christmas tree through Jan. 30
Kay Johnson
-
- Updated
- Comments
The city of Hutchinson will be recycling real Christmas trees Dec. 26-Jan. 30.
The following drop-off sites are available:
Kay Johnson
