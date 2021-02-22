Record-breaking cold and winter storms across much of the U.S. has forced the cancellation of hundreds of American Red Cross blood drives in 30 states and caused more than 21,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give now to ensure blood products are available for patient emergencies when help can’t wait.
Every day thousands of patients rely on lifesaving blood donations. The need for blood is constant, even during snowstorms and the COVID-19 pandemic. To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn’t impacted, individuals in areas unaffected by severe weather are urged to make appointments to donate by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The following local blood donation events are planned:
- Glencoe: 1-7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1407 Cedar Ave. N.
- Plato: noon-6 p.m. Feb. 25 at Lighthouse Church, 10478 Bell Ave.
- Hutchinson: 1-7 p.m. March 1 at Vineyard United Methodist Church, 1395 South Grade Road
- Biscay: 1-6 p.m. March 8 at Neisen's Bar & Grill, 300 Dorans St
- Hutchinson: noon-6 p.m. March 9 at Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Franklin St. S.W.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions such as temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff have been implemented. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
— Kay Johnson