If you're a fan of putting your foot to the pedal or asphalt, you're in luck. Red Rooster Days in Dassel offers bike rides and runs this coming weekend.
On Saturday, Aug. 31, two bike distances are offered: an 18-mile ride at 9 a.m. or a 7-mile ride at 9:30 a.m. Both depart and return to Breeds Park and registration is available at dassel.com.
If running is your sport, the 39th annual Red Rooster Run offers two distances on Monday, Sept. 2: a 5-mile competitive run and a 1-mile fun run/walk. Both start at 8:30 a.m. at Dassel Ball Park. Register at dassel.com, or same-day registration begins at 7 a.m.
For a full schedule of Red Rooster Days Aug. 30-Sept. 2, visit dassel.com.