swimmer lap training in the pool
Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education is hosting adult lap swim at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. Two sessions are offered: 5-5:50 a.m. and 6-6:50 a.m., with a maximum of eight swimmers per time slot. 

Registration opens Feb. 15 for March sessions; March 15 for April sessions, and April 15 for May sessions. 

Participants are required to wear a mask when entering and exiting the building. Locker rooms will not be available. Wear layers and exit immediately after your workout.

The fee is $30 per month per time slot. To view the brochure, visit tinyurl.com/78e2y59x. To register, visit /hutchinsonprce.com, call 320-587-2975 or stop by the PRCE office during open hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, email hutchprce@ci.hutchinson.mn.us or visit hutchinsonprce.com.

