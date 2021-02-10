Hutchinson Parks, Recreation and Community Education is hosting adult lap swim at Carlson Pool, Hutchinson Middle School, 1365 South Grade Road S.W. Two sessions are offered: 5-5:50 a.m. and 6-6:50 a.m., with a maximum of eight swimmers per time slot.
Registration opens Feb. 15 for March sessions; March 15 for April sessions, and April 15 for May sessions.
Participants are required to wear a mask when entering and exiting the building. Locker rooms will not be available. Wear layers and exit immediately after your workout.
The fee is $30 per month per time slot. To view the brochure, visit tinyurl.com/78e2y59x. To register, visit /hutchinsonprce.com, call 320-587-2975 or stop by the PRCE office during open hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, email hutchprce@ci.hutchinson.mn.us or visit hutchinsonprce.com.